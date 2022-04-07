Ampthill back in third after six-point haul - and it's Amersham next

.

After ending March with two draws, Ampthill began April with two away wins beating Kidlington reserves 1-0 on Saturday and securing league win number 21 by the same score at Langford on Wednesday.

The local derby at Forde Park was a slow burner in the first half with neither keeper tested too much until late until Jamie Cerminara had a shot saved and Lawrence Burton wasted an opening after a good run.

But Town soon took command in the second half when Jamie Cerminara collected a ball and beat his man to drill an angled shot home inside the first five minutes of the half.

Ampthill went on to dominate with Cerminara going close and later forcing the keeper to save while Tom Beasley put a header over from a free kick and Will Barrett was also just off target.