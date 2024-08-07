Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ampthill Town's fine away form from last season continued in their opening trip of the new campaign when they overcame Wellingborough Whitworths 2-0 at the weekend.

The Amps secured 11 SML away wins on their travels last year and they clinched a second victory to begin the term at the home of one of last year's play-off candidates.

A goal in each half earned Town the points at Victorian Mill and Town's defence was on top form and did not allow the Flourmen forwards an inch in attack while the Amps midfield was strong and outfought Whitworths for long periods of the clash.

With both clubs having won their opener a close battle was expected and a midfield tussle was evident early on.

But Town began to show more enterprise and the home goal had some close calls with Draycott firing a free kick close and Anthony Leslie just off target from long range.

But Lawrence Burton was enjoying his afternoon's duel and he outpaced his marker on 35 minutes to cross for Sam Holmes to turn and drill home and beat Charlie Nixon from close in.

The same pair almost set up the second goal midway through the second half when Burton raced away only to hit the foot of the post, and Holmes was unable to get the vital touch with the goal at his mercy.

The hosts were frustrated by Town's well-marshalled defence under new skipper Draycott and they were unable to match the visitors, who controlled the midfield area.

Town doubled their lead with 10 minutes to go when substitute Mohammed Ahmed broke free and rode two challenges to fire in the second from 18 yards.

Whitworths finally had the ball in the net in added time but the effort was ruled offside after a rare home raid and Town completed a very polished performance with a great all-round display to secure their second win against a good Wellingborough side.

They now face two home games in four day.

On Saturday they face a test against Royston Town reserves before hosting a Letchworth Garden City Eagles side in midweek, who beat them at home last April.