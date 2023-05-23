Flitwick and Ampthill Tennis Club tournament raises cash for Alzheimer's Society

It was held in memory of former club member and tennis champion

A tennis club has helped raise hundreds of pounds for Alzheimer’s Society.

Flitwick and Ampthill Tennis Club held its Annual David Olney Tournament in memory of David Olney who was a club member for 60 years, RAF champion and eight times Bedfordshire singles county champion. David also played for Great Britain Veterans and was twice Great Britain over 45s doubles champion.

The many spectators were treated to some high quality and entertaining tennis with Harry Mabbit and Jack Devereux winning the men's event and Jolanta Hawryluk and Sophie Cable victorious in the ladies event.

Head coach Terry Mabbitt presents Sally Olney with the charity proceeds