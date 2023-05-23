News you can trust since 1845
Flitwick and Ampthill Tennis Club tournament raises cash for Alzheimer's Society

It was held in memory of former club member and tennis champion
By Stephen RoltContributor
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:08 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 10:08 BST

A tennis club has helped raise hundreds of pounds for Alzheimer’s Society.

Flitwick and Ampthill Tennis Club held its Annual David Olney Tournament in memory of David Olney who was a club member for 60 years, RAF champion and eight times Bedfordshire singles county champion. David also played for Great Britain Veterans and was twice Great Britain over 45s doubles champion.

The many spectators were treated to some high quality and entertaining tennis with Harry Mabbit and Jack Devereux winning the men's event and Jolanta Hawryluk and Sophie Cable victorious in the ladies event.

Head coach Terry Mabbitt presents Sally Olney with the charity proceedsHead coach Terry Mabbitt presents Sally Olney with the charity proceeds
The tournament raised £668 for the Alzheimer's Society and David’s wife Sally Olney presented the prizes and accepted the proceeds from Head Coach Terry Mabbitt on behalf of the charity.

