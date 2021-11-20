Flitwick & Ampthill tennis club raise funds in memory of former member

Flitwick and Ampthill tennis players at their annual Jane Saville Charity Tournament which raised £200 for the Royal Papworth Hospital

Flitwick and Ampthill Lawn Tennis Club held their annual Jane Saville Charity Tournament at the weekend in aid of Royal Papworth Hospital.

The club’s tournament takes place every year in memory of Jane Saville, who sadly passed away at the untimely age of 42.

Jane was a much loved member of the tennis club for many years playing in the Ladies and Mixed Leagues and also representing the County Juniors.

The event was well supported by the club members and congratulations go to the winner, Phil Rayner, and runners up Hee Yun Chung and John Kitchener

Steve Rolt Marketing Manager said: “It was wonderful to see so many of our members turning out to remember Jane and contribute to this most worthwhile charity”.