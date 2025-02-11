England cap for former Bedford Hockey Club hockey star

By Jean Fitch
Contributor
Published 11th Feb 2025, 09:30 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 10:16 BST
Throw back to Maddie's days at Bedford Hockey Club
Throw back to Maddie's days at Bedford Hockey Club
Former Bedford Hockey Club player, Maddie Axford, will be heading to India for the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League, after being selected for the England squad.

The competition will be running from the 15th to the 25th of February and will be free to view on Channel 4 Sport's YouTube channel.

Maddie, who attended Bedford Girls’ School and is now in her final year of studies at the University of Nottingham, joined Bedford Hockey Club as a junior, working her way up to being a key player in the Ladies’ 1st XI squad.

The passion for hockey was inspired by her mother, also a former Bedford 1st team player, Maddie, her brother and her sister, all coming through the junior and adult sections of the club.

Maddie in action for Bedford, back in 2019
Maddie in action for Bedford, back in 2019

Maddie has, previously, represented England at Under 21s, and Great Britain Under 23s, but this will be her first cap playing for the England senior squad.

Bedford Hockey Club is proud to have played a part in Maddie’s hockey journey.

