England cap for former Bedford Hockey Club hockey star
The competition will be running from the 15th to the 25th of February and will be free to view on Channel 4 Sport's YouTube channel.
Maddie, who attended Bedford Girls’ School and is now in her final year of studies at the University of Nottingham, joined Bedford Hockey Club as a junior, working her way up to being a key player in the Ladies’ 1st XI squad.
The passion for hockey was inspired by her mother, also a former Bedford 1st team player, Maddie, her brother and her sister, all coming through the junior and adult sections of the club.
Maddie has, previously, represented England at Under 21s, and Great Britain Under 23s, but this will be her first cap playing for the England senior squad.
Bedford Hockey Club is proud to have played a part in Maddie’s hockey journey.