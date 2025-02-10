Double hat-trick brings victory for Bedford Hockey Club's masters side

Action from the Ladies' 2s

The highlight of Bedford Hockey Club’s performances over the weekend must surely be that of the Ladies’ Masters Over 45s.

The squad had a trip to Broxbourne on Sunday, for the next round of their England Hockey Tier 2 Championship match. Whilst the Broxbourne keeper is reported to have made some impressive saves, Bedford’s persistent bombardment proved overpowering.

A double hat-trick by Andrea Mason, a hat-trick from Kelly Bingham, two goals apiece for Cheryl Harding and Joy Leeson, and a further goal from Katherine Winger, brought a 14-0 tally. The victory takes the team on to the next round on the 23rd of February, when they head to Rugby.

It was another high scoring fixture for the Men’s First Team, in their Premier Division match in King’s Lynn, taking on the Pelicans. With the score-line sitting at 4-all, a goal on the 63rd minute by Vincent Pretorius clinched the victory for Bedford, 5-4. Bedford travel away, next weekend, to battle it out with Saffron Walden, who sit second in the table above Bedford in 3rd

Another goalmouth tussle for the Men's 2s

The Ladies’ First XI got off to a strong start in their match against Cannock, goals from Emma Pinny, Kelly Bingham and Catalina Granger giving Bedford a three-goal lead, a lead Bedford held right until the final 10 minutes of the match, when three Penalty Corners in quick succession ended in goals for Cannock.

Bedford were left devastated at having to settle for the draw, when the taste of victory had come so close. They will be back in action on the 22nd of February, when they head to Oxford Hawks.

A thriller of a match had been predicted, for the Men’s Second XI, Bedford hosting top of the table, and previously undefeated, Luton Town, with Bedford sitting in second place. The prediction became reality from the outset, Bedford opening the scoring with a converted Penalty Corner, just 5 minutes into the match.

A highly entertaining and competitive match followed, right to the final whistle, Bedford holding their lead, with Luton being deprived of scoring. The victory puts Bedford level on points with Luton, although 7 goals behind on goal difference. Bedford will hope to close that gap, with a goal scoring bonanza this weekend, when they travel to 11th place Letchworth.

The Men's 2 taking on top of the table Luton

There was a dominant victory for the Ladies’ Second XI, their Bishop’s Stortford opposition having travelled to Chester Road. Bedford opened the scoring eight minutes into the match, extending their lead throughout the second half of the game to 4-0, with goals from Alice Challacombe, Andrea Mason and Esmée Challacombe.

This Saturday, Bedford take on Chelmsford, the two teams level on points, but Chelmsford 3rd over Bedford’s 4th place on goal difference. Bedford will be drawing on their home advantage, looking for a win.

Josh Dixon, once again, showed his goal-scoring prowess, when he opened the scoring for the Men’s Third XI in the first half of their match, away in Welwyn Garden City. His teammates followed up on his opener with two further goals in the second half, to take the match 3-0. The squad have a break from play next weekend, returning to action on the 22nd of February, when they host Stevenage.

A goal within the first minute of the match, and a second in the closing stage of the game, gave the Ladies’ Third XI a 2-0 victory, away to Welwyn Garden City. They head away to top of the table Broxbourne this coming Saturday for their next league fixture, but they also saw action on Sunday, just gone, when they played the next round of their England Hockey Women’s Tier 3 KO Championships.

Andrea Mason, with a goal for the 2s on Saturday and double hat-trick on Sunday

Bedford looked strong in the opening phase of play, taking an early lead over London Edwardians, a lead Bedford were unfortunately unable to maintain. London Edwardians brought the scores level, and then pressed on to take the victory, 3-1.

Without even stepping out on pitch, the Men’s Fourth team take the points, after Potters Bar conceded their match. It will be a tough fixture for the team next weekend, though, when they host 3rd place Hertford.

The Ladies’ Fourth XI maintain their top spot, after a 3-1 victory over Bishop’s Stortford. They have a home fixture next weekend, when Luton Town’s 1st XI come to Bedford’s home ground. With Bedford top and Luton second, a competitive match is guaranteed.

A late consolation goal by the Men’s Fifth XI failed to make a dent in the lead Harpenden had taken, leaving Bedford 4-1 down at the close of play. They head away to Hertford this weekend.

It was a loss for the Ladies’ 5s, too, who went 3-0 down in the first half of their match, away to top of the table St Albans. Whilst Bedford fought back hard in the second half, two goals by Bea Burak weren’t sufficient to prevent the 3-2 loss.

Bedford will hope to get back to a match-winning performance next weekend, when they head away to West Herts, who sit down in eleventh place.

The Men’s Sixes were hoping to build on their dominant victories in their last two matches but will be disappointed with their 2-1 loss away to Blueharts. They head over for a local derby with bottom of the table Shefford & Sandy 4s this weekend, Bedford currently sitting 3rd.

The Ladies’ Sixth Team had matches on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday saw them take a 3-0 victory over Saffron Walden, thanks to a hat-trick from Charlotte Goodson, whilst multiple goal scoring opportunities on Sunday, against Hertford, failed to find the back of the net. The nil-all draw has Bedford sitting in second place in the table. They get a break now until hosting Broxbourne on the 22nd.

A goal in the first half, by top of the table Blueharts, left the Men’s 7s with a 1-0 defeat. They will be back in action in a couple of weeks, when Bishop’s Stortford head to Chester Road.

After a successful run of play in their past few fixtures, the Ladies’ Seventh Team went 1-0 down in the second minute of their match, away to Bishop’s Stortford. The squad, also, have a break from fixtures now, until the 1st of March, when Luton Town travel to Bedford.

The club’s Ladies’ Over 35s and 55s will be hoping to match their Over 45s club mates, this coming Sunday, when they continue their journeys, looking to reach the finals of their England Hockey Championships. The Over 35s head to Sutton Coldfield, whilst the Over 55s have an early start to travel to their Canterbury opponents.