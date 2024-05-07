Winning double to start season for Bedford Cricket Club

Bedford CC kick started their Bedfordshire County Cricket League seasons on Sunday as the first and second XI both won.
The first XI made light work of Ampthill as they bowled the A's out for just 125.

Shiv Odedra (4-23) dismantled the top order before a brace of wickets apiece for Vedant Somal and Aamir Raza helped restrict the hosts to a low total.

It took just 13.4 overs for Bedford to chase it down, Raza's 47 from 31 balls alongside Rohit Mehmi's 46 off 24 doing the majority of the damage as Bedford coasted home by six wickets.

Bedford CC - Fine start to the season.

The second XI defended 163 at The Bury in seeing off Ickwell seconds.

14-year old, Sharma scored 54 on his senior debut to drag Bedford to a defendable total before Michael Sinha (4-22) helped reduce Ickwell to 47-7.

Then came a mini fightback from the visitors, but they fell 34 runs short in theend.

The Saturday XI were looking for back-to-back victories in the Northamptonshire Cricket League but were comfortably seen off by Great Oakley, who won by eight wickets.

Jonny Dove's 31 top-scored in a lacklustre Bedford innings of 102 before Greig Hofbauer (46) and an unbeaten 44 from Ryan Bell comfortably saw Oakley home.

Connor Brownridge's unbeaten 30 helped the U15s to victory in their first Bedfordshire Youth League game, also against Ickwell while Nirmay Patel's 2-15 helped restrict the visitors to just 82-4 in response to Bedford's 116-8.

