Win over Queens Park Westfield keeps promotion hopes alive for Bedford

Bedford Cricket Club’s Sunday first XI kept up their hopes of promotion to the Bedfordshire League’s Premier Division with a 32-run victory against Queens Park Westfield at The Bury.

Arjun Manku’s late 37 proved pivotal in a low-scoring affair, as Bedford defended 163 to remain in third spot in Division One, behind Markyate and current favourites, Biddenham.

Haider Ali’s five wicket haul had helped Queens Park into a position of favourites at the halfway stage, but they quickly collapsed to 41-6 in response and could not recover, despite some late blows from Asad Naveed (36) and Mohammed Ali (33).

The second XI made it a Bedford double on the day, also winning by 32 runs at Eaton Bray to remain in the promotion spots in Division Five.

Shoaib Siddique at the crease at Eaton Bray. Photo by Zohaib Siddique.

Captain Shoaib Siddique led the way with 74 as Bedford posted 221-6 and, despite 65 from his opposite number, Azeem Akhtar, Eaton Bray fell short, thanks in large to 3-30 for young debutant, Aditya Nair.

The Saturday first XI finally found winning ways in the Northamptonshire League, beating Cogenhoe by 14 runs at The Bury on Saturday.

Manvir Chauhan’s 60, along with 39 for Hrishi Sharma, set the platform for a total of 226.

The game was in the balance for a large part of the second innings before the visitors fell away to 212 all out, despite a solid 63 from captain, Daniel McLaughlin.

Bedford remain bottom of Division Four, but are now within touching distance of Wellingborough Indians second XI and Finedon Dolben third XI towards the basement.

The Women’s XI faced their toughest challenge yet in the Home Counties league but squeezed past Luton Town & Indians by three wickets to keep up the pressure on St Margaretsbury at the top.