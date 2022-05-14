Want to play cricket? Bedford's women's team welcome new players

Bedford women's cricket team train on a Monday evening, from 6.45pm, at their home ground, The Bury on Church Lane, Goldington

The team, who continued training through the winter using indoor nets at Wixams Academy, have now moved outdoors for nets on a Monday evening, from 6.45pm, at their home ground, The Bury on Church Lane, Goldington.

Play is hard-ball cricket and, currently, the team is playing an 8-a-side format, with a number of fixtures already arranged throughout the season against other local women's teams. Sessions include coaching from a qualified coach, covering all aspects of the game.

Anyone who would be interested in playing, can make contact with the team manager, Vicki at: [email protected]