The second tier of the Bedfordshire County Cricket League is set for a thrilling finish as Bedford’s first XI saw off Flitwick, while league leaders, Biddenham lost out to New Bradwell who are now part of a five-way battle for promotion.

Bedford travelled to the Hardy Vale to face Flitwick’s second XI and triumphed by 44 runs despite whispers of a late comeback for the home side.

Manvir Chauhan (43 not out) and Rohit Mehmi (38) top scored in what was perhaps an under-par score of 169 for Bedford, but in reducing Flitwick to 68-7, they were on the cusp of the victory needed to keep pace with the league leaders.

A partnership of 53 between Cameron Edwards and Jason Twist caused some nervousness in the Bedford ranks, but when they broke that stand, they eventually coasted home comfortably.

Bedford are still 4th, but just 33 points off leaders, Biddenham after they narrowly lost by 17 runs in a high-scoring affair at New Bradwell who kept their own promotion aspirations alive.

Eggington are perhaps narrowly in pole position after seeing off Ampthill by 18 runs and are 21 points behind Biddenham but with a key game in hand.

Bedford’s second XI had a far easier time in thrashing Wolverton Town by 187 runs.

With Godmanchester strong favourites for the Division Five title, both sides were sitting pretty in second and third, but Bedford stamped their authority with a huge victory at The Bury.

Half centuries for Manish Kumar (66) and Faraz Ali (55) set up a strong foundation which Bedford built on to post an imposing 264-9.

And when Rylan Sellers (4-16) and Ahm Kalam (3-28) had finished their opening spells, the game was effectively over as Bedford ran out big winners.

Bedford’s Saturday XI have found some form in recent weeks but familiar problems with bat in hand hit hard again at the weekend as they slipped to a six-wicket loss at Northampton Saints.

Jonny Dove’s 53 was the standout but he received next to no support as Bedford fell for 132 and there were not enough runs to defend, although youngster Isaac Vincent-Emery did pick up a wicket on debut.

They remain outside the relegation zone by just two points with bottom side Wellingborough Indians to come this weekend at The Bury.