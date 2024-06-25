Revenge mission completed by Queens Park Westfield as they beat Bedford in key clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Queens Park Westfield got their revenge on Bedford CC on Sunday as they defended a low total at Allen Park to post a key victory in Bedfordshire County Cricket League Division One.

On a minefield of a pitch, Queens Park could only muster 93 batting first, but captain Ghulam Murtaza’s 23 ended up being key as the home side rattled through Bedford’s line up to dismiss them for just 70, winning by 23 runs.

Bedford had been reduced to 22-6, and looked to have been making somewhat of a recovery, but no batsman could get going on what was an extremely tricky pitch for batting as they fell short, although Jonny Dove’s side do remain top of the division, with Biddenham and next week’s opponents, Markyate holding a game in hand.

Bedford’s second XI were back to winning ways, comfortably seeing off Eaton Bray by 63 runs in Division Five.

Manvir Chauhan in action - photo by Jean Fitch.

Batting first, Bedford were dismissed for 188 with debutant Faraz Ali top scoring with 41 with four bowlers grabbing a brace of wickets to dismiss Eaton Bray for 125.

Bedford’s Women’s XI kickstarted their Home Counties league season with a convincing seven-wicket victory at Abbots Langley on Sunday afternoon.

After an opening weekend defeat against St Margaretsbury, Bedford were keen to get off the mark and they did so in scintillating style, chasing down a target of 93 inside 10 overs on a warm day in Hertfordshire.

Mahveen Rai (3-21) and Deepashika Thanthrige (2-12) did the majority of the damage with the ball for Bedford as Abbots Langley were dismissed for 92 with five balls of their innings remaining.

But the star of the show was Octavia Cavill whose unbeaten 52 from just 28 balls contained 10 boundaries and a six which helped Bedford ease home with well over half of their innings to spare, and for the loss of just three wickets.

The blistering chase improves the Bedford nett run rate considerably, with the side in fourth in Division Three North, behind Langley followed by St Margaretsbury and Luton Town and Indians, who both have 100 per cent records in the early stages.

The Saturday first XI’s struggles with bat in hand continued, although they showed flashes of improvement in going down to Finedon Dolben’s third team.

Captain Nathan Clarke scored 86 in Finedon’s opening innings score of 230-7 with Manvir Chauhan securing 4-51 for Bedford.