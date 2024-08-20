Promotion blows for Bedford Sunday men's teams after damaging pair of defeats

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedford's Sunday Men's teams both suffered blows at the weekend with a damaging pair of losses that all but ends chances of promotion from Bedfordshire County Cricket League this season.

The first XI lost at Eggington Foresters, leaving the home side to battle out the Division One title with Biddenham after Eggington won by six wickets.

Bedford, batting first, were all but out of it at 17-5 and then 76-8 but smuggled their way up to triple figures thanks to Manvir Chauhan's 31.

But 104 proved to be nowhere near enough as Eggington smashed their way to the target inside 13 overs, thanks in large to Najeeb Akram's unbeaten 67 and despite two wickets apiece for Shiv Odedra and Jonny Dove.

Eggington are now top, eight points clear of Biddenham who had a free week.

The second XI also suffered a big defeat, by 63 runs against bottom side Biggleswade at The Bury.

Biggleswade captain, Rob Anderson top-scored with 48 in a total of 182-9 with Syed Ali Shah contributing 3-28 with the ball, but no Bedford captain got going as they fell for just 115.

The Women's XI faced two games in three days, firstly in the final of the East Beds Charity Shield Knockout Cup, which they won very comfortably against Luton Town & Indians.

Deepa Thanthrige secured her second five-wicket haul in as many weeks with 5-5 as Luton were bowled out for 42 in the eight-a-side game, a target Bedford chased down with ease to win their first ever trophy.

On Sunday, they travelled to Home Counties Division Three leaders, St Margaretsbury but fell by seven wickets as the home side secured promotion. Thanthrige (37) and Octavia Cavill (42) set a good platform for Bedford batting first, but a flurry of late wickets saw them stumble to 123-6 in their 25 overs.

St Margaretsbury chased their target for the loss of just three wickets and with 10 balls remaining thanks to a well-timed unbeaten 71 from Trudie Lashley.

The Men's Saturday XI travelled to Northamptonshire Division Four's second-placed, Sun Hardingstone with a makeshift team and fell by eight wickets in their pursuit of survival with another tricky game against third-placed, Olney Town to come this Saturday.