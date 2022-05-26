Plenty of positives for Bedford Cricket Club's women against Hitchin

Player of the Match Halima Abdu

Bedford Cricket Club’s Women’s Team can be proud of their performance in their first match since the formation of their hard-ball Super Eights team this season. For a team in its infancy, the players faced their Hitchin opposition, at Hitchin’s home ground, with positivity, confidence, and demonstrating skill both with the bat and in the field.

Hitchin opted to bat first in the evening fixture, with rain clouds threatening and the light diminishing. Bedford’s confidence was aided early in the innings after a catch by Jenny Harris in the first over. A further, stunning catch was taken a few overs later by Bedford’s player of the match, Halima Abdu, who also excelled in her bowling and batting performance to earn herself that credit. Further Hitchin wickets fell from the bowling of captain, Lucy Sellers, and team manager, Vicki Barrett.

The failing light brought challenging batting conditions for Bedford, against some accurate bowling from the young Hitchin team, though the boundary rope was still breached numerous times by the Bedford players. Bedford’s downfall proved to be Hitchin’s fast attack and return of the ball to the stumps, finding the Bedford batters stranded on several occasions.

Though the victory fell to Hitchin, many positives were taken from Bedford’s performance, which will be built on during training and upcoming fixtures, the final run tally ending 277 to 308, in the 16 over innings.