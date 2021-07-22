Flitwick retain the Heritage Cup with comfortable win over Eaton Socon

Champions Flitwick CC with the trophy

Flitwick Cricket Club retained their The East Beds Charity Cricket Shield’s Heritage Cup from 2019, beating Eaton Socon in the final at Potton CC.

Batting first, Eaton Socon struggled against an all-spin attack and could only amass 103-7 wickets from their allotted 15 eight-ball overs.

Top scores were by M Ryan 32, and J Vale 24. Bowling honours went to D Sheeman with 2 for 18 and D Powles 3 for 12.

In reply, Flitwick (pictured) made short work of the target with 107-2 off 7.5 overs, with G Thurstance man of the match for his 62 not out.