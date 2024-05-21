Fine start for Bedford Cricket Club Women with victory over Banbury
They won by six runs after scoring a nett 277 with Hayley Mills and Octavia Cavill top scoring.
Three wickets apiece for Vicki Barrett and Lucy Sellers kept Banbury at bay who could only reach 271 in response as Bedford climb the ladder to second behind Ampthill.
The Sunday 1st XI lost out to local rivals Biddenham in Division One of the Bedfordshire County Cricket League.
Biddenham recovered from 50-4 to propel themselves up to 228-9 thanks in large to overseas professional Chana Ruwansiri, who scored 120 off 78 balls.
It was Ruwansiri who would clean up with ball in hand as well as he took 5-3 to help dismiss Bedford for 135, despite Shiv Odedra's brisk 42.
The second XI made light work of Offley & Stopsley in Division Five, winning by 167 runs.
Karthik Jagadish top scored with 83 for Bedford in a total of 223 with Rylan Sellers also chipping in with 39 while he also took 3-28 alongside Abiraj Kunjimol who stood out with 3-5.
The Saturday XI succumbed at Rushden Town & Higham in the Northamptonshire Cricket League on Saturday after collapsing from 70-2 to 104 all out.
Despite taking six Rushden wickets in response, Bedford lost out and are now down to ninth in Division Four.
Ampthill Town’s Sunday first team were beaten at home by five wickets by New Bradwell.
Electing to bat, Ampthill made 195-9 in their 40 overs with opener Richard Haxell hitting a round half century, Ben Slawinski adding 35 and Yasir Hashmi 33.
But New Bradwell reached 197-5 in 35.3 overs, spearheaded by an outstanding opening partnership of 113 between Navin Kavikara (88) and Rhys Nicholas (40). Chris K ing ended 28 not out
But the Sunday seconds produced a convincing 129-run away victory at Elstow.
Ampthill’s Women’s first XI also ended the day celebrating two wins as they beat visiting Stony Stratford seconds by 42 runs and saw off Deddington by 28 runs.