Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There was a dramatic finish to the Bedfordshire County Cricket League at the weekend as Bedford CC’s Sunday first XI blew an opportunity to make the Premier Division play-off by losing at home to Flitwick at The Bury.

Biddenham are de-facto champions in Division One with Eggington Foresters stealing the play-off spot at the last, despite a 90-point deduction for the latter after unsavoury scenes following their match against New Bradwell the previous weekend.

Eggington Foresters have appealed the decision which is due to be heard this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howevr, Bedford must settle for third place, missing out on the play-off courtesy of having less wins than Eggington after failing to chase 136 against Flitwick.

Bedford Women's XI after victory against Abbots Langley. Pic by Jean Fitch.

Bedford were in pole position after Muhammad Qadoos (3-38) and a brace of wickets apiece for Rohit Mehmi (2-8), Ryan Chambers (2-14) and Shiv Odedra (2-20) looked to give the home side the advantage in bowling Flitwick second XI out for 136.

However, they could never get going with bat in hand. Despite Mehmi’s swift 40 off 39 balls, he received no support as Bedford were dismissed for 116.

It was a similar story for Bedford’s second XI who also finished third in Division Five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They held up their end of the bargain in beating Wolverton Town by three wickets but needed Ickwell to lose against Biggleswade.

Ickwell won by seven wickets to take the second promotion spot by 14 points.

The Women’s XI also sit in third in their league, despite a comfortable victory against Abbots Langley.

Wickets were shared amongst Bedford’s bowlers in dismissing Abbots for just 44 and despite a flock of early wickets, Bedford were able to coast home by six wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Margaretsbury look to be coasting to the Home Counties Division Three title after another victory.

Bedford’s Saturday XI have picked up in recent weeks, thanks to one man in Jonny Dove.

The all-rounder scored another century – his third in five games – as Bedford scored over 300 – also for the third time in five games – in defeating bottom club, Finedon Dolben third XI by 143 runs.

Ramkumar Jayaraman also chipped in with 65 as Bedford posted 304, and it was too many for a struggling Finedon side who could only reach 161 in response.

Bedford are not safe yet, sitting just 20 points above the relegation zone with three fixtures remaining in Northamptonshire League Division Four.