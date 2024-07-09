Bedford Women book place in inaugural final
Sophie Pomfrey's unbeaten 51 helped Bedford to a solid 134-1 last Monday before Lucy Sellers, Mahveen Rai and Vedika Somal took over with the ball, taking a brace of wickets apiece as Flitwick were restricted to just 53 in response.
Bedford will go on to face the winner of the second semi-final between Luton Women and Luton Town and Indians.
With the weekend's games completely washed out, the Saturday XI remain in the Northamptonshire League relegation zone, and are away at Great Oakley this Saturday.
The Sunday second XI are still sitting in in second place in Division Five of the Bedfordshire League.
The Sunday first XI had a scheduled free weekend in Division One while Biddenham extended their lead at the top of the table with a simple victory against Flitwick second XI.
The only other action at Bedford Cricket Club came from the U15 Development side who thrashed Olney to stay in second in the U15 Development North West Division.
Posting 171-6, Neerek Sudarshan and Arnav Dhaliwal both reached the retirement mark of 30 with a host of other batsmen chipping in, while Louis Hyde was the pick of the bowlers with final figures of 2-11.