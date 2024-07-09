Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedford Cricket Club's Women's XI are through to the final of the inaugural East Beds Charity Shield Knockout Cup Final after dispatching Flitwick by 81 runs at The Bury.

Sophie Pomfrey's unbeaten 51 helped Bedford to a solid 134-1 last Monday before Lucy Sellers, Mahveen Rai and Vedika Somal took over with the ball, taking a brace of wickets apiece as Flitwick were restricted to just 53 in response.

Bedford will go on to face the winner of the second semi-final between Luton Women and Luton Town and Indians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the weekend's games completely washed out, the Saturday XI remain in the Northamptonshire League relegation zone, and are away at Great Oakley this Saturday.

Final spot booked for Bedford Women.

The Sunday second XI are still sitting in in second place in Division Five of the Bedfordshire League.

The Sunday first XI had a scheduled free weekend in Division One while Biddenham extended their lead at the top of the table with a simple victory against Flitwick second XI.

The only other action at Bedford Cricket Club came from the U15 Development side who thrashed Olney to stay in second in the U15 Development North West Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad