Bedford Sunday stay in promotion hunt with eight wicket win over Markyate

Bedford’s Sunday first XI kept up their promotion charge with an imposing eight-wicket victory against fourth-placed Markyate at the weekend, with Biddenham and Eggington leading the way in Bedfordshire County Cricket League Division One.

Bedford bowled Markyate out for just 99 as four Bedford bowlers collected a brace of wickets while Arjun Manku’s 31 led the comfortable chase; Bedford reaching their target with over half of their 40 overs remaining.

Biddenham remain top after chasing 209 at Ampthill with openers Sam Richardson and James Nelson both scoring 71 but Eggington remain 22 points behind with a key game in hand to come.

Bedford’s second XI also faced Markyate opposition but suffered the reverse fate in losing heavily and surrendering the promotion advantage to Ickwell.

Deepa Thanthrige with ball in hand (Credits: Jean Fitch)

Markyate’s second XI posted 250-4, with Mohsin Sageer scoring 104, and Bedford never looked like chasing it down as Amar Ghafoor top-scored with 38 as Bedford whimpered to 156 all out.

Godmanchester are looking like heavy title favourites and Bedford remain second, but Ickwell are now 11 points behind Bedford with a game in hand.

The Women’s XI continued their fine form in Division Three North of the Home Counties League with an eight-wicket win against Redbourn in Hertfordshire.

Redbourn were bowled out for just 58 with Bedford’s Deepa Thanthrige securing unbelievable figures of 5-2 while the chase was a mere formality, but Bedford still remain second in the division in chase of St Margaretsbury who have lost just one game all season.

Bedford’s Saturday Men’s XI have picked up in recent weeks and enjoyed another fruitful game with bat in hand in posting a big win against Wellingborough Indians second XI.

Division Four of the Northamptonshire Cricket League has split between a four-way fight for the title and a four-way fight for relegation, with Bedford well in the relegation dogfight, although this win against bottom side, Wellingborough helps their cause enormously.

Jonny Dove, a man in fine form, scored his second Saturday ton is as many weeks with 108, while youngster, Hrishi Sharma (69) and a swift 63 from 29 balls for Manvir Chauhan was an innings that included five sixes as Bedford posted 314-5 from their 45 overs.

Dove was also in the wickets with 3-34 in another superb all-round performance while Shiv Odedra and Arjun Manku picked up a brace apiece.

By the time Pritish Patel opened his arms for a magnificent 89 off 58 balls, Wellingborough’s chase was almost done and dusted as they fell for 210.

Bedford are now 20 points clear of the relegation zone but do have a tough run in against the sides chasing the title.