Biddenham Cricket Club cemented their place at the top of Bedfordshire County Cricket League Division One with a sucker punch of a comeback win against Bedford, winning by two wickets on Sunday.

Bedford posted an under par 166-9 with Jonny Huggins anchoring the innings with 74.

But the total looked to be more than good enough as Biddenham were reduced to 77-8 with Ryan Chambers’ stunning spell of 6-24 looking to have been enough to propel Bedford back into the title race.

However, Amarpal Singh’s unbeaten 41 alongside James Gaul’s 37 saw Biddenham home with a partnership of 91and extended their lead at the top to a comfortable 46 points.

Bedford Women - good form continued against Dinton.

Bedford’s Sunday second XI enjoyed a walkover win against Offley & Stopsley to stay in second place, one point behind Godmanchester Town although the Cambridgeshire side have a game in hand.

The Women’s XI’s good form continued with another convincing victory, this time at home to Dinton.

Three wickets apiece for Avaani Katechia and Lucy Sellers did the majority of the damage as the visitors were bundled out for 51, with Bedford chasing the target inside eight overs.

The Saturday XI are now bottom of Northamptonshire League Division Four after another loss, this time at a strong Great Oakley side who won by eight wickets.

Captain, Arjun Manku top-scored for Bedford from No.8 in the batting order with 30 but his efforts were not enough to take Bedford past 100 with Oakley reaching their target relatively unscathed.

Bedford’s U15 side kept alive their hopes of winning the U15 North Division with victory against league leaders Olney. Kazim Ansari’s unbeaten 32 helped Bedford to 133-7 with Olney falling 26 runs short.

GOLF: Bedford School won the inaugural English Schools Team Scratch Championship on Woodhall Spa's Hotchkin Course, thanks to Finlay Rennie, Jack Peters and Freddie Tucker. Peters shot an impressive -2 while Rennie shot level-par as the pair's scores counted towards Bedford's total of 144 (-2), finishing a shot ahead of Itchen College, Hampshire.