After the heartache of missing out on the Home Counties Super 8s on nett run rate a fortnight ago, Bedford Cricket Club's Women’s XI have kicked off their second competition of the year.

But they made a losing start in a 25-over a side league among seven other sides in the Home Counties on Sunday.

They came up against a strong St Margaretsbury team and it was the Hertfordshire side who drew first blood as they beat Bedford by 30 runs.

Jennie Kitzinger (75 not out) and Kirstie Alder (73 not out) – plus some extras - propelled St Margaretsbury to 183/0 off their 25 overs.

And it proved to be a total that would not be overcome as Bedford could only muster 153-3 in response, despite the efforts of Gemma Lloyd (38) and Sophie Pomfrey’s unbeaten 32.

Division Three North continues on Sunday as Bedford travel to Abbots Langley, who were also triumphant in their first game.

With a free weekend across the Bedfordshire County Cricket League, the Men’s only action came on Saturday as they hosted S&L Corby at The Bury.

It was once again a tough afternoon with bat in hand, although there was some light for Bedford as they welcomed Alex Sawyer in for his senior debut and he duly delivered from number three in the batting order.

Sawyer received little support at the other end however, as he was left stranded on 56 not out as Bedford collapsed to a sub-par total of 133.

Corby plodded their way to the target, losing six wickets on the way, but gained the maximum twenty points on offer with nine overs remaining, rising up to mid table in the process while Bedford remain in 10th.

Biddenham’s U13 side closed the gap on second placed Bedford with a tight six-run victory on Tuesday night.

However, it is Elstow who are running away with the U13 North Division with a 100 per cent record after seven games in the seven-team division.