Bedford bounce back to complete a double over Ampthill
Chasing a rain-affected target of just 135 from 32 overs, Aamir Raza's unbeaten 83 did the majority of the damage while the bowlers were all in the wickets on a productive day for Bedford as Ampthill could only muster 161-9.
Bedford won by eight wickets thanks to the DLS method and maintain fourth spot behind Eggington, who beat second-placed Biddenham and New Bradwell at the top of BCCL Division One.
The second XI were at Ickwell but, despite beating them on the opening day of the season, were unable to pull off their own double as they fell just short by six runs.
Paul Reynolds' 64 for Ickwell scored half the home team's run as Ickwell only reached 127 on a tricky pitch which was made worse by intermittent rain showers, with Malik Shahzad the standout bowler for Bedford with 6-23.
The poor batting conditions showed in Bedford's chase as they could only reach 121 with Abu Kalam top-scoring from No.10 in the batting order with 28 as Bedford were so near yet so far.
The Saturday first XI's May struggles continued with a huge 158-run loss at Olney in Division Four of the Northamptonshire Cricket League.
Hamish Bull's unbeaten 114 alongside Dan Robinson's 91 took Olney to 260-5 despite 3-55 for debutant Rahan Ali. But Bedford never looked like getting close as they were skittled for just 102.
Bedford's U15 side sit atop the County U15 North Division as they too faced Ickwell on Thursday.
Olivia Fox's unbeaten 32 was the main stay for Ickwell in their total of 67-6, with Nirmay Patel securing 3-8 for Bedford with Jack Down reached the retired 30 mark for Bedford as the away side chased their target down with 35 balls remaining.