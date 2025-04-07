Cricket legend goes into bat for Potton Youth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young soccer players in Potton have received the perfect delivery thanks to a sports fund backed by legendary England bowler Darren Gough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £100,000 Gigaclear Rural Sports Club Fund aims to support teams based in rural communities across the broadband company’s full fibre network, which spans 26 counties.

Potton United Youth FC comprise teams ranging in age from four to 17 who play their home matches on Saturday mornings at a variety of local pitches including Potton Primary School, Mill Lane Recreation Grounds and the Hutchinson Hollow. The club applied to the fund for training equipment and pair of goal trolleys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under-8s Manager Dale Whiston said: “As our older age group teams play their matches on public recreation space it’s important for us to move our larger goalposts from time to time. The trolleys provided by the generous sponsorship of Gigaclear’s Rural Sports Club Fund will allow this to be done far more easily and with less risk of the goalposts getting damaged.”

Sports Fund Ambassador Darren Gough

Fund ambassador Darren Gough said: “Since launching the fund, it has gone from strength to strength, providing valuable support where it is needed most. It’s great to see so much kit and equipment being sent out to rural sports clubs such as Potton United Youth FC and I wish them every success. I believe the fund is helping make a difference to players now and to the rural sports teams of the future.”

More than 2,200 homes and businesses in and around Potton are now able to access Gigaclear’s full fibre broadband offering ultrafast speeds up to 900Mbps.