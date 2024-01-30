Costa Coffee supports Bedford Swifts with £500 donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Costa Coffee is helping make a difference by offering vital support to the Bedford Swifts as part of its Community Grants scheme. With a £500 donation, the company is giving a little lift to crucial causes in the communities around its stores.

At the heart of hundreds of towns and cities across the United Kingdom, Costa Coffee is passionate about uplifting the local areas they serve. That’s why it set up its Community Grants programme in 2021, giving team members from across their business the chance to nominate causes in their area to receive a donation in support of their work.

The company is proud to have supported the Bedford Swifts, a community sports club engaged in rugby, representing the diverse communities of Bedford, with a crucial £500 donation. The Community Grant from Costa Coffee will enable the sports club to bolster the coaching they offer to players at the club – contributing directly to enhancing the rugby experience for all.

David Fray, chairman, Bedford Swifts, said: “Costa Coffee’s generous £500 donation has ignited a spark of excitement within our sports club. With this support, we’re able to invest further in our coaching, in teamwork, and in the future of rugby. Together, we will foster a stronger, more inclusive community where every player shines brighter than ever before.”

Since Costa Coffee first started its Community Grants scheme in 2021, the company has donated over £100,000 to charities and organisations across the UK, giving a little lift to hundreds of groups making a massive difference in the communities around their stores.

Commenting on the programme, Costa Coffee’s community coordinator Jo Jennings, said: “All of us at Costa Coffee want to do our bit to help the local charities that are dedicated to making their communities a little better for everyone. We are incredibly pleased to be able to donate to these amazing causes who are each having a huge and positive impact in our towns and cities across the United Kingdom.”