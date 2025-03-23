Conscious Fitness launches boxing and fitness classes in Marston Moretaine

Laura Charnock, Founder of Conscious FItness

Conscious Fitness is thrilled to announce the launch of its fun and dynamic non-contact boxing classes at Inclusion Fitness in Marston Moretaine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These sessions, designed for all ages and fitness levels, include Boxing4Fitness and Circuits & Fitness, providing an enjoyable and effective way to stay active.

What to Expect:

Boxing4Fitness – Learn professional boxing techniques, improve your fitness, and have fun in a supportive and motivating environment. Train at your own pace while enhancing strength, coordination, and endurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura (left) and Client (Right) working on Boxing4Fitness

Circuits & Fitness – A structured session featuring an engaging warm-up followed by a main workout component, tailored to get you moving and working at your own level.

At Conscious Fitness, we have been successfully helping individuals reach their fitness goals since 2016. With a background in community sports and fitness projects, our team specialises in group training, providing personalised attention and motivation to every participant. We are passionate about fostering a positive and inclusive fitness experience, focusing on individual progress and achievement.

Session Schedule at Inclusion Fitness, Marston Moretaine:

Monday 6:00 – 7:00 PM – Boxing4Fitness

– Boxing4Fitness Thursday 6:00 – 7:00 PM – Circuits & Fitness

– Circuits & Fitness Saturday 2:00 – 3:00 PM – Boxing4Fitness

– Boxing4Fitness Saturday 3:00 – 4:00 PM – Circuits & Fitness

New Classes Coming to Kempston in April!

We welcome participants of all ages and abilities to join us on their fitness journey. Whether you are looking to get fit, improve your boxing technique, or simply have fun, Conscious Fitness is here to support you every step of the way.

For more information and to book your session, contact Laura Charnock at 07970 878539.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conscious Fitness is dedicated to delivering engaging, inclusive, and high-energy fitness training. Founded and led by Laura Charnock, our organisation is committed to individual growth and well-being. Our team brings years of expertise in coaching children, young people, and adults across various fitness levels. Our goal is to empower individuals to achieve their personal best through structured, enjoyable, and results-driven training sessions.