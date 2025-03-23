Conscious Fitness launches boxing and fitness classes in Marston Moretaine
These sessions, designed for all ages and fitness levels, include Boxing4Fitness and Circuits & Fitness, providing an enjoyable and effective way to stay active.
What to Expect:
Boxing4Fitness – Learn professional boxing techniques, improve your fitness, and have fun in a supportive and motivating environment. Train at your own pace while enhancing strength, coordination, and endurance.
Circuits & Fitness – A structured session featuring an engaging warm-up followed by a main workout component, tailored to get you moving and working at your own level.
At Conscious Fitness, we have been successfully helping individuals reach their fitness goals since 2016. With a background in community sports and fitness projects, our team specialises in group training, providing personalised attention and motivation to every participant. We are passionate about fostering a positive and inclusive fitness experience, focusing on individual progress and achievement.
Session Schedule at Inclusion Fitness, Marston Moretaine:
- Monday 6:00 – 7:00 PM – Boxing4Fitness
- Thursday 6:00 – 7:00 PM – Circuits & Fitness
- Saturday 2:00 – 3:00 PM – Boxing4Fitness
- Saturday 3:00 – 4:00 PM – Circuits & Fitness
New Classes Coming to Kempston in April!
We welcome participants of all ages and abilities to join us on their fitness journey. Whether you are looking to get fit, improve your boxing technique, or simply have fun, Conscious Fitness is here to support you every step of the way.
For more information and to book your session, contact Laura Charnock at 07970 878539.
Conscious Fitness is dedicated to delivering engaging, inclusive, and high-energy fitness training. Founded and led by Laura Charnock, our organisation is committed to individual growth and well-being. Our team brings years of expertise in coaching children, young people, and adults across various fitness levels. Our goal is to empower individuals to achieve their personal best through structured, enjoyable, and results-driven training sessions.