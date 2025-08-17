Come “Back to Hockey” on the new pitches at Bedford HC

Back to Hockey sessions are coached sessions for men and women who may not have played hockey for a period of time or who are looking to try the sport

Do you want to get more active, make new friends or try a new sport? If so, then dust off your stick & come along and join the fun at Back to Hockey

Bedford Hockey Club will be running a Back to Hockey campaign, with 4 sessions every Wednesday from 27th August from 7 til 8pm at Bedford Hockey Centre.

What are Back to Hockey sessions?

Back to Hockey sessions are coached sessions for men and women who may not have played hockey for a period of time or who are looking to try the sport for the first time.

Back to Hockey will provide you with a great opportunity to learn or refresh your skills and play with like-minded people in a friendly, relaxed and supportive environment … no pressure at all, just a great fun, inclusive session where you can take things at your own pace.

How to take part

If you would like to take part in Back to Hockey sessions or need any further details, please email [email protected]

Where – Bedford Hockey Club, Chester Road, Bedford, MK40 4HL

When – Wednesday 27th August, 3rd, 10th, 17th September

Time – 7 til 8pm

Cost - £5 a session

Kit - Please wear sportswear to the sessions and bring any hockey kit you might own. If you don’t have a stick, shin pads etc, the club can loan some to you for your Back to Hockey Sessions.

“I personally felt confident enough, after the Back to Hockey sessions, to join a Summer League team. From there I went on to join the Ladies 7s, a very special entry-level team comprising the loveliest and encouraging teammates whose ages range from 13-75! Don’t let anything hold you back from signing up for this year’s Back to Hockey, even if you’ve never played before! It’ll be one of the best decisions you’ll ever make!” – Taryn Da Silva

Do spread the word, and we look forward to seeing you at the first back to hockey session on Wednesday 27th August.