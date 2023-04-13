The event was on Easter Sunday

Sienna Williams

Bedfordshire’s Caleb Widger and Sienna Williams (Bedford & County) found their best form in a junior golf event.

Caleb produced the standout performance in the second event on The Shires Junior Golf Tour at Kilworth Springs GC on Easter Sunday.

The youngster smashed a magnificent round of net 57 to finish three ahead of Eva-Grace Parsons (Northampton) in the Silver Division.

Sienna Williams (Bedford & County) was successful in the Bronze category as she carded an eight-under-par net score of 28 over nine holes to finish two clear of Caelan Beveridge (Market Harborough).

Fynn Colley completed a Gold Division gross and net double in the Gold section, while Niall Goodridge led the scoring in the Mini Tour event, which was played off forward tees, with a level par 37.