Bedfordshire youngsters get ready for Progress Junior Golf events

Bedfordshire junior golfer

Young golfers are being given a unique opportunity to play in a collection of exciting junior tournaments across the midlands in 2025 on Progress Junior Golf.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young golfers in Bedfordshire are being given a unique opportunity to play in a collection of exciting value-for-money junior tournaments across the midlands in 2025 as part of The Masters Series on Progress Junior Golf.

Starting with a nine-hole event at Charnwood Forest GC in Leicestershire on Sunday, March 23rd, The Masters Series features 10 more competitions in the local counties over the rest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Championship course at Forest of Arden in Warwickshire and The Leicestershire GC are amongst the other host venues, with the Grand Final set for Druids Heath GC in Staffordshire on Sunday, October 12th.

The Championship course at Forest of Arden in Warwickshire, Wyboston Lakes GC and Dunstable Downs GC are amongst the host venues, with the Grand Final set for Druids Heath GC in Staffordshire on Sunday, October 12th.

At a cost of just £25 for boys and girls to play 18 holes or £15 to play nine holes in all the events, except Forest of Arden and the Grand Final, all The Masters Series tournaments are expected to sell out.

Progress Junior Golf organiser Steve Jackson, who helped double entry numbers for junior events in Bedfordshire whilst working as the County’s Junior Organiser in 2024, said: “We have a unique, but very simple, philosophy with junior golf - we put the juniors first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To play and travel to golf competitions, can be expensive and time consuming. But we have some fantastic junior-friendly clubs in our region so all the Progress Junior Golf events are in the midlands and the price is always kept to a minimum.”

Whilst The Masters Series is aimed at juniors with handicaps, Progress Junior Golf are also organising several Wonders Series events for inexperienced young golfers, who may have just started playing the game.

The emphasis for these nine-hole events is giving young golfers the opportunity to experience a fun introduction to competitive golf, whilst also handing them the chance to gain a handicap.

Jackson admitted: “Playing in an event should be a positive experience for all boys and girls, but that first tournament can be a daunting prospect, especially if the junior is not familiar with how a competition is organised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Progress Junior Golf Wonders Series is the ideal first step. The golf courses will be the appropriate length for the juniors and every player receives a prize for taking part, regardless of what they score. It’s all about having fun!”

For more details of how to enter the Progress Junior Golf events, including other Club Junior Opens and special junior competitions, please visit www.progressjuniorgolf.com.