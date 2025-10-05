Bedfordshire Barebow win gold at National County Team Championships 2025

Bedfordshire’s barebow squad delivered a landmark performance at the National County Team Championships 2025, held at Lilleshall National Sports Centre on 27–28 September.

Fielding two full teams for the first time in years, the county claimed overall gold in the barebow category, alongside multiple podium finishes.

“This year, for the first time in a long time, Bedfordshire had enough archers to enter two barebow teams,” said county team managers Suzi Bredin and Terry Course. “We couldn’t have been more proud and delighted for them. They trained hard before the event and it was definitely worth it. Their fantastic performance put Bedfordshire firmly on the archery map.”

The National County Team Championships (NCTC) is an annual event hosted by Archery GB, where affiliated counties compete across four bow types—Recurve, Compound, Barebow, and Longbow. The two-day format includes WA720 qualification rounds and head-to-head matches for both men’s and women’s teams. Day 1 determines rankings and medals in standard team formats, while Day 2 introduces tiered mixed teams based on qualification scores.

Bedfordshire’s Barebow Squad

Female Barebow

Sarah Russell (Clophill AC)

Nicole Henniker (Kestrels AC)

Illaria Knibb (Clophill AC)

Male Barebow

Rene Bekker (Clophill AC)

David Erwood (St Neots Bowmen)

Thomas Foster (Clophill AC)

Team Managers

Terry Course

Suzi Bredin

Day 1

The men’s team topped the WA720 qualification with a combined score of 1821, while the women’s team qualified second with 1695. In the afternoon head-to-heads, the men advanced to the gold medal match but were edged out by Norfolk, earning silver. The women narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth.

Day 2

Based on Day 1 scores, Bedfordshire’s archers were split into three mixed-gender tiers:

Tier 1 : Rene Bekker & Illaria Knibb

: Rene Bekker & Illaria Knibb Tier 2 : Sarah Russell & David Erwood

: Sarah Russell & David Erwood Tier 3: Nicole Henniker & Thomas Foster

Tier 1 and Tier 2 qualified as top seeds, while Tier 3 entered as fourth. All three teams reached the podium, with Tier 2 securing gold and the others earning silver—clinching Bedfordshire’s overall county gold in the barebow category.

Medal Summary

Men’s Barebow : X3 Silver

: X3 Silver Tier 1 : X2 Silver

: X2 Silver Tier 2 : X2 Gold

: X2 Gold Tier 3 : X2 Silver

: X2 Silver Overall: Gold!

Team Reflections

“It was fantastic being part of such a supportive and enthusiastic team,” said Sarah Russell. “We had so much confidence in each other that it took the pressure off and gave us room to enjoy the event, which helped us perform and win medals. The barebow category has grown incredibly in the past two years, and I expect it to continue. I’m excited to see what the team will achieve next year.”

Looking Ahead

With the outdoor season concluding, Bedfordshire’s archers now turn their focus to the indoor circuit. County rounds and squad updates will be announced via the Bedfordshire County Archery Association website (https://www.archerybeds.com/)

For those interested in joining or supporting county archery in Bedfordshire, opportunities to get involved can be found on the county website where you can find out information about your local club!

1 . Contributed From left to right (Suzi Bredin, René Bekker, Illaria Knibb, Nicole Henniker, David Erwood, Sarah Russell, Thomas Foster, Terry Course) at the event. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Celebrations after the Tier 2 team winning gold. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales