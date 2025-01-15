Bedford's Stephenson targets another English title shot
His English title clash up at light heavyweight with Troy Jones in November may not have seen the 31-year-old who was born in Bedford win the belt, but after a heated buildup, the two delivered a high-quality ten-rounder that has brought plenty of praise as well as the realisation that dropping down a weight division is the logical next move.
"I'm ready to be back out, said Stephenson. I have come out of that fight with no injuries or issues, so I'm excited to get in there and start my journey down at super middleweight. Watching the fight back, I boxed better than I felt I did on the night. For me it didn't come down to ability; it was little factors, the small things, like the weight, that I think made the difference. I wanted to prove myself and show I belonged on this stage, but I didn't let my hands go as much as I needed to and didn't stick it on Troy like we planned. There were moments I was a bit hesitant, and I gave myself a four out of ten; I know I can do better.
"I had 250 fans in the arena that night, which was the most who had come to see me, and I was really grateful for that support; it made for a great atmosphere. I just want to get back to winning ways and challenge for the English Title again this year.
The stacked card features a plethora of Northampton talent with James Vaughan’s Shoe-Box Gym growing both in terms of number of fighters and national recognition, with several of their boxers now main stays on televised bills.
"This show really is a Team Shoe-Box takeover. You've got me and Ben both back after big fights, Tyselle out again, Dempsey, Nico, and Doina with Conner back after a year out, and Guillaume making his debut. The gym is buzzing, and we are all putting Northampton on the map.
