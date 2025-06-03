Bedford's Bingham brings home the bronze with England

By Jean Fitch
Contributor
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 09:10 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 09:20 BST
Bronze medallist, KellyBronze medallist, Kelly
Bronze medallist, Kelly
After dominating their pool stage of the competition, Bedford Hockey Club’s Kelly Bingham, and her England Women’s O45s team, playing in the European Championships in Valencia, headed for the semi-finals.

Disappointment was to follow, as their German opponents adopted the tactic of creating a defensive barrier to prevent England pressing on goal.

Germany's approach, opting to maintain the barricade throughout the match, rather than themselves putting up any forceful attack, resulted in a goalless scoreline at the final whistle, taking the game to a penalty shoot-out.

Sadly, it was Germany who booked their place in the finals, netting two penalty shuffles to England’s nil.

Kelly in action for EnglandKelly in action for England
Kelly in action for England

There was consolation for Kelly and her team, however, in their bronze medal play-off, where they took on the host nation, Spain.

It was Kelly who opened the scoring, with a converted Penalty Corner in the first quarter. Two further goals, from her teammates, brought a 3-0 victory and saw the squad return home as European bronze medallists.

There was further success for Bedford Masters players over the weekend, with players participating in the age-group regional tournaments, representing the East region.

Gold for the Men's O35s - Adam Priston and Oscar Jenkins, Gold for the Women's O55s - Cheryl Harding, Emma Isherwood & Bev Bucklee, and a creditable 4th place for the Women's O60s - Mo Wickson & Pam Begg.

Cheryl Harding was also awarded a ‘star player’ award for her performance with the O55s.

