Bedford's Bingham brings home the bronze with England
Disappointment was to follow, as their German opponents adopted the tactic of creating a defensive barrier to prevent England pressing on goal.
Germany's approach, opting to maintain the barricade throughout the match, rather than themselves putting up any forceful attack, resulted in a goalless scoreline at the final whistle, taking the game to a penalty shoot-out.
Sadly, it was Germany who booked their place in the finals, netting two penalty shuffles to England’s nil.
There was consolation for Kelly and her team, however, in their bronze medal play-off, where they took on the host nation, Spain.
It was Kelly who opened the scoring, with a converted Penalty Corner in the first quarter. Two further goals, from her teammates, brought a 3-0 victory and saw the squad return home as European bronze medallists.
There was further success for Bedford Masters players over the weekend, with players participating in the age-group regional tournaments, representing the East region.
Gold for the Men's O35s - Adam Priston and Oscar Jenkins, Gold for the Women's O55s - Cheryl Harding, Emma Isherwood & Bev Bucklee, and a creditable 4th place for the Women's O60s - Mo Wickson & Pam Begg.
Cheryl Harding was also awarded a ‘star player’ award for her performance with the O55s.