Bedfordian becomes British u-12 chess champion (and English u-12 champion) in Leicester
10 years old Ramsey Dairi claimed both titles (British u-12 and English u-12) in the British chess championship in Leicester this summer
Starting the competition in 17th place, Ramsey had a admirable run with 6/7 points finishing in 1st place.
Ramsey who is a member of the adult Bedford chess club dedicates this success to his family, his tutor Darren Reed and to all members in the adult chess club who nurtured and supported him over the last 2 years since joining the club.
