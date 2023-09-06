News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

Bedfordian becomes British u-12 chess champion (and English u-12 champion) in Leicester

10 years old Ramsey Dairi claimed both titles (British u-12 and English u-12) in the British chess championship in Leicester this summer
By Mahmoud DairiContributor
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:39 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Starting the competition in 17th place, Ramsey had a admirable run with 6/7 points finishing in 1st place.

Ramsey who is a member of the adult Bedford chess club dedicates this success to his family, his tutor Darren Reed and to all members in the adult chess club who nurtured and supported him over the last 2 years since joining the club.

http://www.bedfordchess.co.uk/news/.

https://www.englishchess.org.uk/english-championships-2023/.

Related topics:LeicesterBedford