Bedford Masters bring home the silver from the nationals
A strong squad of 16 players, along with a large group of supporters, made the journey to Nottingham for the National Tier 2 final, where they faced Epsom.
Epsom had a good defensive record, whilst Bedford had a fantastic attacking one, including 9-0 and 14-0 wins.
Epsom started strongly and made it difficult for Bedford to settle into their usual fluid play, until Bedford’s Cora Davies and captain, Becca Budd, started to pull back some possession, intercepting Epsom’s play.
Some strong passages of action followed, and Andrea Mason was unlucky not to put Bedford ahead, but the ball failed to fall kindly for her.
It was Epsom that took the lead, exploiting a gap in the defence to fire a shot on goal that the Bedford keeper, ‘Pelly’, could do nothing about.
Bedford rallied and almost equalised when Emma Isherwood slipped Kelly Bingham's great pass at the goal, only to see a defender slide desperately to clear it.
Epsom increased their lead soon after, winning and converting a penalty flick.
Bedford's midfield of Bingham, Katherine Winger, Heather Miller, Emma Cook and Emma Whitehall kept applying pressure, but it was difficult to break through the very organised Epsom defensive line.
In the Bedford defence, meanwhile, ‘Pelly’ made some excellent saves, but had no chance with the shot that brought Epsom their third goal.
Half-time came and Bedford reorganised, coming back with renewed determination.
Despite Budd, Davies, Sherri Fensom, Sue Phillips and Paula Bingham holding the Epsom attack back, a penalty corner gave Epsom a fourth goal.
Cook came close to narrowing the gap, but her penalty corner went just wide.
Bedford kept battling and Cheryl Harding, Mason, Isherwood, Joy Leeson and Yvette van Yperen tested the Epsom defence.
It was Van Yperen who finally got Bedford a goal, following a penalty corner routine. It was a consolation goal but showed what Bedford can do when they are in full flow.
Despite a disappointing end to what has been a fantastic campaign, Bedford should be incredibly proud of their journey and finishing as National Tier 2 silver medallists.
The team have already pledged to go one better next season.