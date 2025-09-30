Bedford Ladies' 1s put on a home crowd thriller

Bedford Ladies' 1s

The Bedford Ladies’ First XI delighted the home crowd at the weekend, when they stepped out to take on Chelmsford, on the Chester Road pitches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Bedford who opened the scoring, with a goal from open play by Kate Costin, 25 minutes into the match. The lead was short-lived, however, Chelmsford levelling the score 7 minutes later, going on to take the lead, from a converted Penalty Corner.

Just one minute later, Bedford were also awarded a Penalty Corner, leading to a second Kate Costin goal, re-levelling the scores. A period of end-to end action concluded with yet another Penalty Corner for Bedford, this time converted by Sj McDonald.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedford’s solid defending prevented Chelmsford from adding to their tally, but Bedford clinched a bonus goal, with Aine Gransden finding the back of the net, 4-2 to Bedford.

Ladies' 1s

The Men’s First Team travelled to Blueharts, where they showed plenty of spirit and battled well throughout. There were debuts for three promising youngsters — Freddie Bowis (16), Ollie Jackson (15), and Jack Bellamy (15) — who all impressed on their first appearances. Despite the team’s best efforts, however, Bedford were defeated 5–0 by a strong opposition. They hope for a home advantage on Saturday, when they host Harleston Magpies, 3pm push-back.

It was a win and a draw for the club’s Second XIs.

The Women, away to Letchworth, went 2-0 up with goals from Bella Holt and Harriet Potter. In a close second half, Letchworth pulled a goal back, but Bedford held firm to take the win, 3-1.

Letchworth took the lead in the Men’s Second XI’s game, following on with a second, before Bedford pulled one back from a Penalty Corner converted by Rhys Badman. The hard-fought battle continued, a second Penalty Corner goal, by Lee Hogett, seeing Bedford come from two goals behind to force the draw, aided by a man of the match performance from Will Jackson in goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Men's 2s defend their goal

It was a disappointing weekend for both the club’s Third XIs.

The Ladies suffered a 2-0 loss to Blueharts, in what was a close game, but with the result not reflecting the effort and possession Bedford had.

The Men travelled away to Blueharts, and we're beaten 4-0, after the home side had opened with an early goal. Despite the game going end to end, Bedford were unable to capitalise on their presses.

It was a loss, too, for the Ladies Fourth Team, after travelling to Welwyn Garden City. Bedford started strongly, scoring their first goal on 23 minutes, a great ball across the D from Amy Bliss to Bea Burak who slotted it into the net. Welwyn fought back and scored, however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedford continued to show their strength into the second half, and scored with 2-minutes played, with a pass from Emma Cook to Amy Bliss who calmly scored. Unfortunately, Bedford couldn't hold on to the lead and 2 quick goals, from Welwyn, left Bedford battling until the final whistle, 3-2 to Welwyn. Player of the match was Megan Evans (GK) who made some brilliant saves.

There was victory for the Men’s Fourth XI, over Vauxhall, with three debutants in the squad. Bedford were able to control the game, limiting entrances into the D for the 'spirited' Vauxhall team. A goal in the opening half for Kieran Farrer, in his first game for Bedford, and a goal for Louis Gurney, just before the final whistle, sealed a 2-0 win.

The Ladies’ Fifth XI drew 3-3 in a game they were disappointed not to win. Royston opened the scoring, but two goals in quick succession, by Ella Litchfield, took Bedford into the lead. After a third goal for Bedford, by Mariella Pompa, on her debut in the squad, it looked like a win was guaranteed. Royston, however, bagged two further goals, to force the draw. A fantastic performance by Jasmine Moon, who was instrumental in setting up all three of Bedford’s goals, saw her voted as Player of the Match.

Despite some strikes on goal on the attack, and great saves by, usual mid-field player, Tony Sawyer, in the Bedford goal, it was Letchworth who finished the first half 2-0 up in the Men’s Fifth XI match. Bedford returned to the field with new vigour, however, with impressive displays by Player of the Match, Elliot Potter, and James Pagliaro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two goals from Potter and one from Keith Sohl turned the match around and took Bedford into the lead. Minutes later, though, Letchworth lead a counterattack, bringing the scores level again. It was Pagliaro who restored the lead for Bedford, with a run from the halfway line, dispatching the ball past the keeper. He followed-up his first, with a second, driven to the bottom right-hand corner of the goal at a Penalty Corner, capping off a thrilling match, 5-3 to Bedford.

It was a tough fixture for the Ladies’ Sixes, against a very experienced Chiltern First XI. Whilst Bedford had chances on goal, and demonstrated impressive passing skills, the power of Chiltern proved too much for the less experienced Bedford squad, 4-0 to Chiltern.

There was a win for the Men’s Sixes, over Potters Bar. A competitive match, but one that Bedford dominated, the 3-0 victory continuing the team’s strong start to the season. Two goals came from Dan Sims and the other from Gary Hickman.

It was a nil-nil stalemate at the half-time whistle, for the Ladies’ Sevens, despite shots at goal by both teams. The second half played out in much the same vein, but perseverance paid off for Bedford, and the opening goal came in the 56th minute from the stick of Bedford's Isla Maclaren. This was followed, 2 minutes later, by one from Steph Daniels. The icing on the cake came with just 4 minutes left on the clock, when Georgina Luther bagged her goal, 3-0 to Bedford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Men’s Sevens dominated the first half, against Saffron Walden, but failed to find the back of the net. The second half saw the breakthrough, with Paul da Silva converting a Penalty Corner. The opener was followed, ten minutes later, with a break-away by Keith Whitehouse, finishing by sidestepping the keeper to secure the victory, 2-0.

It was a successful weekend, too, for the club’s youth squads with the Under 18 Girls winning, 3-0, against City of Peterborough, goals coming from the sticks of Ava Brading, Alice Challacombe and Molly Brierley.

The Under 16 Girls played their first league game of the season at home against Chelmsford. With a newly formed team, Bedford showed great determination and spirit from the start, opening the scoring with a well-taken finish, adding another to keep Bedford in the game.

Chelmsford pushed hard and managed to score twice, making it a tightly contested battle right until the final whistle. The game ended in a 2–2 draw, a strong result for Bedford in their first outing together as a new side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Player of the Match went to goalkeeper, Alma, who produced an outstanding performance with a string of brilliant saves to keep Bedford level.

The Under 16 boys competed in a triangular tournament against Bishop Stortford and Blueharts.

First up was Bishop Stortford. In a competitive game, it took until the 2nd half for Bedford to find the back of the net, extending their lead with a well worked Penalty Corner routine, and defending hard to keep a clean sheet.

With a quick turnaround for Bedford, a rested Blueharts were up next. Bedford were able to score first after multiple attempts. Despite Blueharts creating goal scoring opportunities, the Bedford defence and keeper put pressure on the ball, making vital saves. As the 2nd half drew on, Bedford were able to break through defensive lines, creating 2 more goals. Despite continued attacks by Blueharts, Bedford stayed composed and scored a fourth, seeing the game out without conceding.