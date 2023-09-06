News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Bedford lad becomes British U12 chess champion

He also became English U12 champion
By Mahmoud DairiContributor
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:39 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 15:31 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ramsey Dairi, aged 10, claimed both titles (British u-12 and English u-12) in the British chess championship in Leicester this summer.

Starting the competition in 17th place, Ramsey had an admirable run with 6/7 points finishing in first place.

Ramsey – who is a member of the adult Bedford chess club – dedicates this success to his family, his tutor Darren Reed and to all members in the adult chess club who nurtured and supported him over the last 2 years since joining the club.

www.bedfordchess.co.uk/news/

www.englishchess.org.uk/english-championships-2023/

Related topics:LeicesterBedford