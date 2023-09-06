Bedford lad becomes British U12 chess champion
He also became English U12 champion
Ramsey Dairi, aged 10, claimed both titles (British u-12 and English u-12) in the British chess championship in Leicester this summer.
Starting the competition in 17th place, Ramsey had an admirable run with 6/7 points finishing in first place.
Ramsey – who is a member of the adult Bedford chess club – dedicates this success to his family, his tutor Darren Reed and to all members in the adult chess club who nurtured and supported him over the last 2 years since joining the club.