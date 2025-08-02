Bedford Juniors help lead Herts & Beds to victory at the 2025 Sikh Games

Champions

Three talented juniors from Bedford Hockey Club were selected to represent the Hertfordshire & Bedfordshire U12 Team at the National Sikh Games 2025, held at Brunel University this weekend.

Despite some players only receiving two hours of training at Bedford Hockey Club earlier in the week — and with one of them, goalkeeper Vihaan Sira, having never played hockey before — the team showed incredible determination, teamwork, and skill.

Their hard work paid off as the team went on to win the tournament, earning the title of U12 Hockey Champions of the 2025 Sikh Games!

A special mention goes to Bedford junior Gurvir Sira, who was instrumental in the team’s success — scoring 7 out of the 9 goals and being awarded the Top Goal Scorer of the Tournament. Meanwhile, Vihaan Sira delivered an outstanding debut performance in goal, keeping a clean sheet throughout the tournament against strong competition.

Huge congratulations to all the players involved, and a big thank you to Bedford Hockey Club for providing training facilities and unwavering support. This achievement highlights the club’s continued commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting inclusive sport for all.