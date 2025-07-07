Bedford Hockey Club's men go global

Bedford Hockey Club's Masters

Bedford Hockey Club is proud to have had six participants in the International Grand Masters Hockey Festival, which took place over the past week in Nottingham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event started on 29th July with an opening ceremony on Sunday the 29th of June and concluding on Sunday the 6th of July, after a rigorous week of play, in baking temperatures.

Chris Townson, Dave Sharples, Gary Hickman, Jon Ratcliffe, Clive Whittle and Steve Bilham, all of whom play their league hockey for Bedford, were representing Alliance in the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alliance is a global Masters’ Hockey Club, for men and women who are passionate about their hockey and want to experience the joy of playing on an international stage, competing against the world’s best. It was formed twenty-three years ago and currently has over 300 members from 32 countries.

Alliance enables master’s hockey players to participate in elite level events and festivals around the world, including World and Continental Cups.

The squads are formed by bringing together players from all corners of the globe, transcending borders, with teams currently competing in 55+, 60+, 65+, 70+, and 75+ age divisions.

Whilst there’s no question that the teams play to win, representing Alliance is far more than just about competing. Alliance players celebrate camaraderie and sportsmanship, centred around the spirit of collaboration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Ratcliffe summed this ethos up, saying, “The Alliance is all about unity and sportsmanship, and our team's performance this week is a perfect example of that. We're proud to have players from different countries and backgrounds coming together to play the beautiful game”.

Bedford’s men played their matches for the Alliance 60+ squad, except for Steve, who played, mostly, for the 65+.

Other international teams present at the Grand Master’s Festival, many of whom the Alliance squads competed against, included several England LX teams, as well as Dutch squads and teams from Buenos Aires, USA, Spain, Wales and Scotland. There was even a Celtic Men’s Over 80s team in action.

Alliance is the epitome of what the organisers of this international master’s competition, the World Master’s Hockey Association (WMH), stand for - fostering lifelong participation and enjoyment in hockey for all.