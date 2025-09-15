Bedford Hockey Club limber up for league start

Ladies' 6s defend their goal

Hockey is back in full swing at Bedford Hockey Club, in the run-up to the start of the league season this coming weekend.

The Men’s 1st XI kicked off the action, hosting a Friday night friendly, under floodlights, against Peterborough. It was a closely matched game, but Bedford’s solitary goal fell short of Peterborough’s two. This coming Saturday, Saffron Walden will head to Bedford’s Chester Road ground for the league opener, 2pm push-back.

The Ladies’ 1st team travelled away to Witney, on Saturday, returning from Oxfordshire in jubilant spirits after goals from Esmée Challacombe, Kate Costin and Emma Pinny gave them a 3-0 victory. They head away to Ipswich on Saturday for the start of their run in the Premier Division.

It was a successful weekend for both the club’s Second Elevens, the men beating Kettering 3-0, two goals coming from Finn Lever, the first early into the match and the second shortly after the start of the second half, with the third goal coming in the 60th minute from Rhys Badman. Their first league fixture is away against Old Southendian.

The Ladies’ Seconds, meanwhile, enjoyed a goal fest against St Neots, eight goals coming off Bedford sticks, with just two in response from St Neots. It’s a home fixture for Bedford next Saturday, when they host Saffron Walden.

Cambridge Nomads took the victory against the Men’s 3rd team, goals from Bedford’s Tom Drew and Lee Hoggett, unable to match Cambridge’s 4. Bedford travel to Blueharts this Saturday.

There were no fixtures for the Ladies’ Third or Fourth LXs, but they will open their league runs with a trip to St Albans and a home fixture against Saffron Walden, respectively.

It was Club sponsor, Sandeep Sira, who secured the victory for the Men’s Fours, their Harpenden opponents failing to find the back of the net. Another home fixture on Saturday will have them welcome Blueharts to Chester Road.

The Men’s Fifths held Milton Keynes to a solid 2-2 draw, thanks to goals from James Logan and Isaac Aston. They will be hoping for a victory on home turf, when St Albans travel on Saturday.

The Ladies’ Fifths also took on Milton Keynes, heading away for their fixture, and returning as victors, with a 3-1 win. They travel, again, on Saturday, this time to St Albans for their league opener.

It was a victory for the Men’s Sixth XI, two goals from Craig Westley securing the 2-1 win over Harpenden. They, also, head away to St Albans for their first league fixture on Saturday.

Maddison Taylor’s goal, towards the close of the first half, for the Ladies’ Sixes, ensured a 1-1 draw for the team against Towcester, whilst the player of the match award went to Susan Leach. They have a home fixture against Saffron Waldon on Saturday.

It was a long journey back to Bedford for the Men’s 7th XI after a 6-2 loss away to Kettering, Bedford’s goals coming from Bilham and Zameer. They will look to pick themselves up when they welcome Old Haberdashers to Chester Road this coming weekend.

There will also be action for the Ladies Seventh and Eighth Elevens this Saturday, the Ladies’ Seventh team heading away to Saffron Walden, and the newly formed Ladies’ Eighth team, Development Squad, staying on home turf for their first fixture, against Rickmansworth.