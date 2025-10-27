Bedford Hockey Club Ladies' 1s move top of the table

Ladies' 1s bag another goal

It was a winning weekend for Bedford Hockey Club’s two Premier League teams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ladies’ First XI moved to the top of the table at the weekend, in their quest to return to National League, after an impressive team performance in front of the home crowd, against Bury St Edmunds.

The 5-0 victory was aided by two goals apiece from Kate Costin and Alice Challacombe, with the fifth from the stick of Alex Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate’s goals stretch her lead, still further, as the top goalscorer in the East Women’s Premier League this season

Bedford's Men's 5s score against the Men's 6s.

A trip away to Old Loughtonians saw the Men return victorious, goals from Richard Evans, Finn Lever and first team debutant, Ollie Jackson, giving them the 3-0 win. They will have the home advantage next weekend when Pelicans come to Chester Road, for a 13.15 push back.

The Ladies’ Second XI were on a rest week, but the Men were in action, suffering an unfortunate loss in the closing seconds of their match against St Albans.

Iwan Doherty opened the scoring for Bedford only for St Albans to equalise and then take the lead. Bedford equalised again, with a goal from Arran De Sousa-Butterworth in the 62nd minute, but St Albans snatched the win from a Penalty Corner as the final whistle blew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a guaranteed win or draw for Bedford, with the Ladies’ Third and Fourth Teams, being placed in the same League Division, stepping out on pitch to battle it out with each other.

Men's 4s press on goal

The Third Team didn’t waste time showing their dominance, Emma Burak opening the scoring with just a minute on the clock, following up with a second, before the close of the first half. Into the second half, Natalia Norford Reynolds took the score to 3-0, before Toni Wakeham-Moon bagged the Fours a consolation goal.

The Men’s Third XI, travelling away to Royston, took an early lead, with a goal from Dan Mason, but were unable to sustain their advantage into the second half of the match, when Royston bagged two goals in quick succession to seize the win.

It was a 2-1 win for the Men’s Fourth XI, against Southgate Adelaide, Steve Evans opening the scoring on the 17-minute mark, with Bedford’s second coming just 4-minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Men’s Fifth and Sixth XI's find themselves in the same position as the Ladies’ 3s and 4s, being placed in the same Division. There was little that the Fives could do against the force of the Fours, who currently sit second in the league.

Four goals from James Logan, two from Tony Gammon and a seventh from James Pagliaro, with just a consolation goal from Andy Fensom for the Sixes, ended the match in a decisive 7-1 victory for the Fives.

The Ladies' Fifth XI put in a strong performance against Cheshunt's First Eleven, having many presses on goal, and Cheshunt failing to score, despite being quick on the break. The score was held at nil-nil, right until the 60th minute, when Cheshunt finally found the back of the net to clinch the win.

There was a tough fixture for the Ladies’ Sixth XI away to Broxbourne, who have been prolific with their goal scoring so far this season, and added to their tally, taking the 4-0 win over Bedford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Men’s Sevens, who now sit second in the league, took points from a 3-0 win over St Albans, goals from Zameer Safdar, Paul Da Silva and Chris Townson. The Ladies’ Sevens, meanwhile, were on a rest week, seeing action again next Saturday, when they take on Chiltern.