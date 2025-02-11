Bedford Girls’ School celebrates Maddie Axford’s England Call-Up

BGS Alumna Maddie Axford

Bedford Girls’ School proudly celebrates the outstanding achievements of alumna Maddie Axford as she prepares to receive her first cap for the England Women’s Senior Hockey squad.

Maddie will compete in the FIH Hockey Pro League in India, with matches taking place from February 15 to 25 against India and the Netherlands.

Her selection for the senior squad marks the latest milestone in an impressive hockey career. Maddie played a key role in England Hockey’s historic bronze medal win at the Junior Women’s World Cup in South Africa in 2022 and has continued to develop her game as part of the GB Women's Elite Development Programme. Most recently, she represented England at the Junior World Cup in Chile from 29 November to 10 December 2023 and captained the University of Nottingham to victory in the 2024 ICG Women’s Hockey Championship Finals, leading her team to a 2-0 win over the University of Birmingham at Loughborough University.

Alongside her international success, Maddie is in her final year studying International Media and Communications at the University of Nottingham, where she plays for the first hockey team in the BUCS Championships. Her contributions to sport have been recognised beyond the pitch, having won the Young Achiever Award at the 2022 Bedford Independent Everyday Heroes Awards.

At Bedford Girls’ School, sport is an integral part of school life, with every student encouraged to take part in a range of disciplines from Year 3 onwards. The school fosters a love of sport at all levels, helping students build technical skills, confidence and teamwork. Specialist staff bring expertise and creativity to their coaching, ensuring every student benefits from regular participation, whether developing a lifelong passion or aspiring to elite competition. Beyond the physical benefits, sport at BGS helps students gain a strong sense of achievement, resilience and self-belief, qualities they carry with them into university and beyond.

Maddie said: “I’m thrilled to be selected for the England Women’s Senior team. It’s an incredible opportunity to compete at the highest level and represent my country. I’m excited to play in the FIH Pro League in India, and I look forward to the challenge of performing on such a prestigious stage in front of passionate fans. It’s a huge milestone in my career and I can’t wait to take the next step.”

Mrs Verity Mason-McLeod, director of sport at the school, added: “Maddie’s selection for the England Senior Women’s Hockey Team is a testament to her hard work, dedication and passion for sport. As she embarks on this next chapter of her hockey career, there is no doubt that she will continue to make a lasting impact on the international stage. Maddie has a very exciting future ahead of her where she will compete alongside some of the most accomplished players in the game, and I have no doubt she will be a huge figurehead in women’s hockey for many years to come.”

The FIH Hockey Pro League tournament will be available to watch on Channel 4 Sport YouTube.