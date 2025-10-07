Bedford Athletic Rugby Club partners with psychotherapist to support mental health

Bedford Athletic 1st XV, wearing Kerry's logo proudly on their shorts

Bedford Athletic Rugby Club is proud to announce a ground-breaking partnership with local psychotherapist Kerry Batten, who will offer crucial mental health support to its members.

This partnership marks an important step in fostering a culture of supporting mental well-being within the rugby community, encouraging players to openly seek support and break down the stigma surrounding mental health in male sport environments.

In a move that demonstrates the club’s commitment to the wellbeing of its players, Kerry Batten will provide her expert services to the club members. This initiative aims to create a safe, confidential space for players to address any mental health challenges they may be facing, whether related to their personal lives, the pressures of the sport, or their emotional wellbeing.

With increasing recognition of the importance of mental health, the club is taking proactive steps to promote a culture of openness by providing such services of support. This initiative led by Kerry Batten represents a crucial move in ensuring players feel supported both on and off the field.

Kerry Batten, a highly-skilled psychotherapist with extensive experience in working with individuals in high-pressure environments understands the unique challenges that athletes face. Her commitment to offering her expertise reflects a genuine desire to help players improve their overall well-being and build stronger, more resilient minds.

"I am thrilled to be partnering with Bedford Athletic Rugby Club to offer mental health support to their members," said Kerry Batten. "Rugby is a physically demanding sport, but it’s just as important to support the mental health of players. I am confident that through these sessions, the players will feel more empowered and equipped to navigate the challenges they may face both within the sport and in their personal lives."

The initiative also aligns with Bedford Athletic Rugby Club’s ongoing commitment to fostering a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment for all players, regardless of age or experience. The club hopes this move will encourage other players to seek help when needed and build awareness about mental health as a critical aspect of overall health.

"We are extremely grateful to Kerry for her generosity and for taking the initiative to provide her professional services to our players. Mental health has often been an overlooked aspect of the athletic experience, especially for men. This partnership is about making sure our players know it’s okay to ask for help and to talk about their struggles," commented Trevor Mulvaney Club Chairman for Bedford Athletic Rugby Club.

“This is a game changer for the team and I feel especially proud of them for welcoming in Kerry to the club” commented Lauren Troiano, Commercial Manager for Bedford Ath. “I’ve always known that The Ath is a truly family friendly club and I feel such pride to be representing them and to be welcoming Kerry in with such open arms”.