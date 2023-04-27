The team beat competitors from across England to reach the finals

Bedford Academy’s previously undefeated U18 Boys Basketball Team have just missed out on victory in a national basketball competition.

BA beat teams from all over England to reach the finals of the prestigious U19 Dynamik School Games, a competition for boys and girls from under 12 to under 19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But in a nail-biting final at the Manchester Basketball Performance Centre, BA’s boys ultimately lost to Richard Huish College from Somerset.

BA's U18 Basketball team

Both teams started out strong, trading scores throughout the first quarter. During the second half, and with BA in foul trouble, Richard Huish broke away with a comfortable lead. From the start of the second half, BA battled back and narrowed the score line, but with time against them, they were unable to remove the deficit and the final buzzer rang with their opponents six points ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coach Enrique Alonso said the boys “played their hearts out”. “They gained a wealth of experience playing on a national stage,” he said. “We’re already excited about entering the competition next year.”

BA’s Basketball Academy was only set up in September 2021 and already attracts among the most talented 17- and 18-year-olds in the county.

Its 25 students are made up of boys and girls who have signed up for both an intensive daily training schedule and a commitment to their academic studies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They train from 7am until 9am each morning with many putting in another hour or more each day while playing regional and national games at the weekend. Academic studies are just as important and all the students take a range of qualifications available to sixth-formers at Bedford Academy.