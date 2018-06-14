Ampthill revel in derby glory

Ampthill gained local bragging rights this week after beating Flitwick twice in the space of four days.

The Saturday first XI earned a dramatic two-wicket win in the last over against Flitwick in the Saracens Herts League Championship after chasing down a total of 220.

James Goddard adds another run to Ampthill's tally against Luton Town & Indians

The derby was the first game to revert to the all-day 120-over format and it didn’t start well for Ampthill after spinner Danny Thompson pulled up in the field with a knee injury after the second ball of the game.

Flitwick started steadily but wickets then fell regularly and at 128-6 they were indebted to skipper George Thurstance who hit a brilliant 92.

The Otters were finally bowled out in the last over for 220, Will Sneath taking 4-49.

Brian Lewin (58) and Nick Barden (48) got Ampthill into a strong position at 121-2 before a mini-collapse saw them slip to 164-6.

Jack Fuller (29) then smashed a quartet of sixes to turn the game and it was left to Sneath to hit the winning boundary with a ball remaining. James Gage (23) remained unbeaten at the other end.

The win leaves them in fourth place in the table.

This followed the A’s win in the Heritage Cup quarter-final on Wednesday against the same opponents at the Hardy Vale.

Flitwick again batted first and were bowled out for 113, Gage grabbing 3-33.

Pat Brooke and Lewin both hit 20s as victory was secured with four balls and five wickets remaining.

The Saturday second XI won by eight wickets away at Chorleywood II. Three wickets each for Jeremy Degnan, Neal Casley and Phil Clark saw the hosts bowled out for 141.

Matt Manuell smashed an unbeaten 78 as the target was reached in the 26th over.

Eaton Bray II lost to the Saturday third XI by four wickets to make it a 100 per cent winning day for the club.

Dave Bradley, Richard Blunt and Kieran Smith all took three wickets as the visitors were skittled for 112.

Nigel Lewin (30) and Richard Smith (28) steered the A’s to victory with 10 overs left.

The Sunday first XI were defeated by four wickets at Wardown Park against Luton Town & Indians.

Batting first, skipper Dan Bennett and Brian Lewin put on 57 for the first wicket before the innings collapsed to 131 all out after 44 overs.

The A’s had chances with catches going begging but Luton reached the target with nearly 15 overs remaining, Alex Evans taking 4-32.

The Sunday second XI got the better of Ickwell II at The Park, winning by 11 runs. The A’s scored 192-6 with Michael Wiles and Will Glenister both getting half centuries. Ickwell were bowled out for 181 with eight balls left.

Hosts Luton Town & Indians IV beat the Sunday third XI by 46 runs. The home side hit 192-5 in their 40 overs and Ampthill made 146-8 in reply, David Morgan (51) top scoring.

This Saturday the first XI visit second-placed Leverstock Green while the Sunday side travel to Flitwick for another derby.