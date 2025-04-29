All age action and awards galore at Bedford Hockey Club

Under 10s excel at eastern region competition

Although the league season ended at Bedford Hockey Club several weeks ago, and no action is possible at the Chester Road ground, with the pitch refurbishment having commenced this week, there was still activity of note, on and off the pitch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, the club’s Under 10s travelled to Harleston Magpies, near Diss, to play in the East Under 10s In 2 Hockey Championships finals, with 11 teams from across the eastern region participating.

Bedford’s youngster put in a fantastic performance, finishing second in the group stages, and securing fourth place overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday night, meanwhile, was a highlight of the club’s year, as players met to celebrate Awards Night, recognising the players and teams who have excelled this season, and acknowledging those club members who go above and beyond for the club.

Under 10s

Players’ Player awards (nominations made by members of each team) were:

Ladies’ 7s - Sophia Howard

Men’s 7s - Luke Thompson

Ladies’ 6s - Sami Da Silva

Men’s 6s - Dan Simms

Ladies’ 5s - Ali Woodward

Men’s 5s - Nathan Williams

Ladies’ 4s - Alice Brady-White

Men’s 4s - Freddie Bowls

Ladies’ 3s - Ella Roberts

Men’s 3s - Steve King

Ladies’ 2s - Becca Budd and Annie Mabin

Men’s 2s - Nathan Fuller

Ladies’ 1s - Emma Pinny

Men’s 1s - Alex Drummond

Umpire Services - Kevin Quinn-Barnes

Coach of the Year - Pete Rattu

Services to the Club - Brendan McNulty

Men’s Section Awards

Most Improved Player - Alex Sawyer

Young Player - Harry Pybus

Team Award - Men's 2s

Top Goal-scorer- Adam Priston

Goalkeeper - Arthur Surridge

Player of the Year - Alex Drummond

Services to Men’s Section - Dave Appleton

Ladies’ Section Awards

Most Improved and Young Player - Libby and Tilly Sheldon

Team Award - Ladies' 4s

Top Goal-scorer- Bea Burek

Goalkeeper - Emily ‘Robbo’ Robinson

Player of the Year - Becca Budd

Services to Ladies’ Section - Duncan Talbot

On Sunday, it was the turn of the Under 12s to travel to Harleston Magpies for their East In 2 Hockey Club finals, a boy's and a girl's squad competing.

Both teams faced tough oppositions, battling it out with the best teams in the region. Some fantastic hockey was on display and, most importantly, great fun was had by all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Girl's team, competing in this tournament for the first time, showed huge progress across their matches. Although the results didn’t go their way early on, their determination shone through, culminating in a fabulous (and nerve-wracking!) 0-0 draw to finish the day.

The Boy's team were competitive in every game - many of which were decided by the finest margins. They finished 7th out of 11 teams, a fantastic achievement considering the high standard, and a brilliant platform for Bedford to build on next season.

At the other end of the age spectrum, six Bedford players travelled to the International Super Veterans Tournament in Tilburg at the weekend - Jon Ratcliffe, Chris Townson, Chris Madden and Dave Sharples playing for Alliance and Ian Chitty and Steve Bilham playing for Scottish Thistles. Whilst there was mixed success, effort, commitment and the spirit of play were 100%.

It was also the London Marathon on Sunday, and three Bedford Hockey Club players showed off their sporting prowess by successfully completing the course, Heidi Langley in 3:42;57, Matthew Wilson in 4:09.02 and Chris Setterfield, running in a team of 10 dressed as test-tubes in a test-tube rack, to raise funds for Pancreatic Cancer Research, in 5:41:49. Not only did Chris and the team do amazingly to reach the finish line, they did so in world record-breaking time, shaving 55 minutes off the previous record for a 10-person costume.

Looking ahead to the coming weekend, the Women’s Over 45s will be stepping out in the national finals of England Hockey’s Tier 2 championships on Saturday, where they face Epsom.