A packed weekend of action for Bedford Hockey Club

Boys Under 18s defend their goal.

Hockey was finally able to return to Chester Road at the weekend, after several weekends of cancellations, due to frozen pitches, with all scheduled away fixtures also taking place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the club’s Fifth teams who saw the first action on Saturday morning.

A goal to Bedford, 15 minutes into the Ladies’ match, gave Bedford the victory and the points, their Harpenden opposition failing to score. Bedford face a double header this coming weekend, travelling to Berkhamsted & Hemel on Saturday & Blueharts on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Men’s Fifth eleven also got off to a strong start, with a powerfully struck goal by James Logan, seven minutes into play, giving Bedford the early lead. An equaliser by Stevenage, as the half-time point approached, however, saw the teams start the second half level-pegging. It was Stevenage who finally grabbed the win, with a goal from open play with minutes remaining on the clock.

Men's 1s on the attack.

Next to step out on the home pitches were the Men’s First and Sixth teams.

The 1s, after taking the lead in the first half, fell 2-1 down in the second, from two converted Penalty Corners by Blueharts, only for Bedford to pull level again. As it looked like it was heading for a draw, Bedford bagged the victory, when Vincent Pretorius found the back of the net with just 4 minutes left to play, 3-2 to Bedford. This coming weekend, they head away to Dereham.

For the 6s, it was an unlucky 2-3 loss against top of the table, Potters Bar, Bedford having taken an early lead, just 5 minutes into the match, before Potters Bar levelled the scores 10 minutes later, going on to take the lead. Bedford pulled the scores level, once more, but a third goal by Potters Bar put the chance of any points beyond Bedford’s reach. Third place Bedford host twelfth place Letchworth this coming Saturday.

The Ladies’ 1s and the Men’s 2s and 3s matches followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ladies’ First XI match was a friendly fixture, against Marlow, to keep the squad match fit for their return to National League action on the 1st of February. An evenly balance match finished in a 3-2 win to Marlow. It’s another home friendly for the team next weekend when Witney travel to Bedford.

The Men’s 2s v Men’s 3s match was the second fixture of the season where the two Bedford squads get to play each other, both teams being in the same league division. A hat-trick by Adam Priston helped the Men’s 2s to a 7-0 victory over their clubmates, the 2s then following up their Saturday win with a rearranged Sunday fixture away to St Albans, when another 4 goals by Adam aided Bedford to a 5-1 triumph. The 2s sit second in the table, just 3 points behind Luton, whilst the 3s hold a healthy 6th spot.

The final two home matches for Saturday saw action under floodlights for the Ladies’ 3rd XI and the Ladies’ 7s.

With several Bedford players unavailable for the battle, with what is always a very physical Shefford & Sandy squad, the Ladies’ 3s suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss, after bottom of the table Shefford & Sandy scored on the 20-minute mark, giving the away team their first win of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedford’s Ladies’ 7s Development squad, with many young players, fought hard throughout their match, but found the power of their more experienced Chiltern opposition challenging. Chiltern took the lead in the first half, which they held for much of the match, before Bedford finally equalised in the closing stages of the game, after a string of Penalty Corners, bringing a 1-1 draw.

In away fixtures, the Ladies’ Fourth team held Stevenage to a 3-1 win, keeping Bedford 4 points ahead of Luton at the top of the table

The Ladies’ Second XI travelled to take on top of the table, St Albans. Bedford scored in the first minutes and held the lead until St Albans equalised in the 60th minute, for a 1-all stalemate. It’s another away fixture this Saturday, when they head to Colchester.

There was a 2-0 win for the Ladies’ 6s, away at Stevenage, with goals from Ella Litchfield and Amber Howard. The squad have matches on both Saturday and Sunday, next weekend, being grateful that they are both home fixtures, facing Rickmansworth on Saturday and Blueharts on Sunday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A struggling Men’s Fourth XI suffered a 5-0 loss, away to Blueharts. They will hope to get some points on the board this coming weekend, taking on bottom of the table, Cheshunt, Bedford having the home advantage.

It was a win for the Men’s Sevens, away to Luton, two goals by Luke Killen contributing to the 4-1 scoreline.

With Saturday matches concluded, there was more home and away action on Sunday.

The home crowd were treated to a fantastic display of talent in the England Hockey Under 18 Boys Plate competition, Bedford taking on Southgate, in what was a very even, fast-paced match, of end-to-end action. Great defence by both teams prevented the many presses on goal from finding the net and left the game scoreless at the final whistle. Being a knock-out competition, a penalty shoot-out ensued, Bedford securing the victory, 3-1 and heading into the next round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end of the age range, the Women’s Masters Over 45s continued their run in the England Hockey Tier 1 Championships, away to St Albans. Whilst the first half ended 1-all, St Albans upped their game through the second, taking the win, 4-1, and meaning Bedford will now progress to the Tier 2 competition, where they will meet Broxbourne in the next round.

Back at Chester Road, the final action of the weekend saw Bedford Men’s Masters Over 45s squad throw down the gauntlet for a match against the East Over 60s, arranged by one of Bedford’s players, Duncan Talbot, who plays for the East. It was a close and exciting game, with Bedford 4-3 up on the regional squad at the final whistle.