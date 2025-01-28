A full weekend of action for Bedford Hockey Club

Adam Priston winds up for another goal

There was a mixture of highs and lows across Bedford Hockey Club’s teams at the weekend.

The Men’s First XI suffered an unlucky loss away to Derham. Derham opened the scoring, before Bedford equalised, and then took the lead, only for Derham to bounce back with two further goals. A goal from Simba Chigwada put the scores level once more, but Derham again moved ahead a few minutes later. Goals apiece, at either end, left the scoreline 5-4 in Dereham’s favour at the final whistle. The squad will be back on home turf next weekend, for a 3pm push-back, facing Upminster, who sit 11th in the table, whilst Bedford hold 3rd spot in the Premier Division.

Following up on their previous weekend’s non-league match, it was another friendly fixture for the Ladies’ First XI, taking on Witney, in preparation for resumption of the National League next weekend. Despite a 2-1 loss to Bedford, they will hope the matches will have maintained their fitness and match-play for what looks to be a tough return to league action on the 1st of February, when they take on third in the table Cambridge University, 1pm at Chester Road. Bedford currently sit bottom, needing to get some wins under their belt from now to the close of the season, to avoid relegation.

It was a fantastic 5-0 win for the Men’s Second XI, hosting Bishop’s Stortford at Bedford’s home ground. Another Adam Priston hat-trick brought him a hat-trick of hat-tricks across the past three games. The team head away to Stevenage this coming weekend.

Luck was not on the side of the Ladies’ Second XI, after Colchester took an early lead, then went 2-0 up. Bedford made a come-back, the scores being levelled in the 57th minute with a goal from Alice Challacombe, but Colchester weren’t ready to concede the victory, grabbing their third goal three minutes later, 3-2 to the opposition.

The Men’s Third XI took the points in a 3-2 win, away to Bishop’s Stortford’s Third Team. Bedford host Bishop’s Stortford’s Second Team, who play in the same division, next weekend.

A goal early in the second half, by Zara Fletcher, secured the Ladies’ Third XI’s victory, 1-0, against St Albans. They have a home fixture this Saturday, when Saffron Walden travel to Bedford.

A struggling Men’s Fourth XI suffered another loss, going 2-1 down to Cheshunt. They travel away to Harpenden this Saturday, hoping their luck will change.

The Ladies’ Fourth XI, meanwhile, stay 4 points ahead of Luton at the top of their division, after a 3-2 victory over Letchworth, a converted Penalty Corner in the 65th minute securing the points for Bedford. They travel to 10th place Welwyn Garden City this Saturday.

A win against Letchworth went to the Men’s Fifth XI too, after they had travelled away for their fixture. Goals by James Logan (2), Tony Gammon, Reuban Maddocks and Joshua Lincoln, bringing the 5-1 victory. They have two fixtures next weekend, Saturday home against St Albans and Sunday, when they travel to Southgate Adelaide.

It was a double-header weekend for the Ladies’ Fifth XI, still playing catch-up after postponed fixtures. Saturday had them trek to Berkhamsted & Hemel, Bedford returning disappointed with a 3-1 loss, whilst their journey to Blueharts on Sunday brought them a 1-all draw and keeps their 3rd position in the division. They will be rejoicing to have a home match this coming Saturday, when they play 6th place Cheshunt.

It should have been a double-header weekend for the Ladies’ Sixth XI, but the squad got to relax on Saturday instead, when their Rickmansworth opposition conceded the match, gifting Bedford the points. Sunday’s fixture, at Chester Road against Blueharts, did still take place, and brought Bedford further points, two goals by Charlotte Goodson and one by Amber Howard clinching the 3-0 win.

The match between Bedford’s Men’s Sixth XI and Letchworth, was a real thriller, a hat-trick from Dan Sims helping towards the 8-2 domination by Bedford. There is the hope of a further victory this coming Saturday, when the team travel to 11th place Harpenden.

The Ladies’ Seventh XI Development squad move to top spot in their division, after their 2-0 win, on Saturday, away to Berkhamsted & Hemel. They stay home this coming Saturday and host Saffron Walden.

The Men’s Seventh XI Development squad, in the absence of a league fixture, ensured the team still got to perform, with a friendly arranged against Hertford’s Sixth team, ending in an appropriately amicable 4-4 draw.

It was a tough day at the office for the Boy’s Under 14s on Sunday, in a match against a well-drilled and talented Leighton Buzzard opposition, who dominated throughout. The Bedford boys can hold their heads high for the way they played, however, showing great spirit and never giving up.

As well as all the regular league fixtures this coming weekend, there is further action, on Sunday, for both the Men’s Master’s Over 40s and the Women’s Master’s Over 45s, in the next rounds of their England Hockey Championship play-offs. The men have a home draw against Khalsa/Harborne and the women head to Broxbourne, both teams looking to take a step closer to the finals at Lee Valley. The Under 16 Boys and Under 14 Girls will also be back out on pitch, against Blueharts and Hertford, respectively.