They gave us three of the funniest sitcoms ever made, in Friends, Frasier and The Office, after all.
But there was a lot about them which really wasn’t all that funny, however hilarious it might have seemed to us at the time.
Below are some of the most irritating characters, pranks and jokes we somehow fell for back then and briefly thought were side-splitting, only to realise our error.
It turns out the 90s and noughties have a lot to answer for.
How many of these do you remember, and is there anything else you can think of which seemed hilarious at the time but less so in retrospect?
Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
1. Mr Blobby
Looking back, it's hard to see how we as a nation were quite so obsessed during the 90s with the bulbous pink, spotty monster who answered to the rather formal sounding title Mr Blobby. The mischievous character, who communicated using only his own name, first appeared in 1992 on the hit BBC show Noel's House Party, where he pranked unwitting celebrities. His destructive antics made him perhaps a bigger star than the show's host, Noel Edmonds, and he was soon everywhere. He even made it onto Danish TV, though it turned out Scandinavian viewers are more discerning and his stint there was short-lived. At the peak of his popularity, Mr Blobby beat Take That to the 1993 Christmas number one spot with his self-titled novelty single. Did you know that the man inside the suit was a classically trained Shakespearean actor from Bradford, called Barry Killerby, who reportedly called the role 'exhausting and demanding'? | Getty Images Photo: Bryn Colton
2. Singing fish
There was a time during the early noughties that almost every living room or toilet had one of these animatronic singing fish mounted on the wall, ready to catch out unsuspecting visitors. The original Big Mouth Billy Bass and the imitations which followed looked like a stuffed fish but burst into song - usually either Take Me To The River or Don't Worry, Be Happy - when the motion sensor was activated. Of course, the joke soon wore thin, and it was hard to catch anybody by surprise when pretty much every household had one. Big Mouth Billy Bass even gained royal approval, with Queen Elizabeth II reportedly having one on display at Balmoral Castle. | Anastasiia Babakova - stock.adobe.com Photo: Anastasiia Babakova - stock.adobe.com
3. Gunging
It wasn't safe to leave the house without an umbrella during the 90s, given the amount of gunge being dropped. The oozy green slime was a staple of family TV back then and was perhaps most memorably deployed in Noel's House Party, with viewers able to vote for the celebrity they felt deserved a good gunging. Soon, ordinary people were getting in on the act, with gungings becoming a common feature at school fairs and charity fundraising events for Red Nose Day. Gunge has not gone away completely, but there's certainly less flying about these days. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: HENNY RAY ABRAMS
4. Being Tango'd
Another hazard during the 90s was being Tango'd. As the catchline to the famous advert went 'you know when you've been Tango'd'. Unfortunately you didn't know until it was too late. The popular adverts for the fizzy drink, which first appeared in 1992, featured an orange man slapping a Tango drinker on the cheek to symbolise the taste sensation you experienced from the soft drink. Unfortunately, some children thought it was hilarious to copy the advert and slap unsuspecting classmates in the school playground, injuring them. | National World Photo: Martin Bostock
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.