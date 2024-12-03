Facebook has been around for so long now - you might not even remember a time before it.

In fact, for some of you reading this you may not have ever existed in a world without Facebook as the website celebrates its 20th anniversary. It has been around so long that it has seen many changes over its two decade existence.

Features have come and gone - some causing more of a splash than others. You may need to jog your memory more than a little bit to remember some. Drop me an email with your favourite: [email protected].

1 . Nearby Friends Remember when Facebook would recommend potential friends based on your location. The Nearby Friends feature was scrapped in 2022 along with other location-based features.

2 . Facebook Virtual Gifts Perhaps a little ahead of this time, this feature was available from 2008 to 2010 and it let you pay money to send virtual versions of gifts - pictures of a chocolate box for example. Which sounds an awful lot like the 2020s craze of NFTs and those Bored Ape pictures.

3 . Trending news In 2018, it was announced that it was scrapping the 'outdated' trending news section. Launched four years earlier it attempted to steal a march on Twitter by showing a list of headlines at the side of the main news feed. But it was unpopular and eventually shut down.

4 . Honesty Box Launching in 2007, Honesty Box was one of Facebook's first attempts at other apps - it let you send messages anonymously. Can you remember using it, if you were in school at the time - and did it cause chaos? It was discontinued in 2011.