1 . Little Chef

Little Chef was once the highlight of a long journey for many diners, young and old. The chain of roadside restaurants, inspired by US diners, was launched in 1958 by Peter Merchant and Sam Alper. Its 'Olympic Breakfast', 'Early Starter' and 'Jubilee Pancakes' were among the popular dishes which kept drivers and their passengers fuelled over the years. By the late 1990s there were 439 Little Chef restaurants, but the business then suffered a dramatic decline. In 2007, it had to be rescued from administration, with the number of branches subsequently slashed, and by the end of October 2018 the once ubiquitous chain had disappeared completely from the nation's motorways and A roads. | Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images Photo: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images