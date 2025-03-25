4 . Barings Bank

Barings Bank, based in London, was one of England's oldest merchant banks, having been founded in 1762. It was famously brought down by the rogue financial trader Nick Leeson, pictured here flanked by police officers in Shanghai. Leeson hid the huge losses he accumulated, which totalled £827 million by the time he fled in February 1995 and his fraud was exposed. Barings was unable to survive the losses and went into administration before being sold to the Dutch firm ING for a token £1. Leeson was sentenced to six and a half years in prison, with his story inspiring the 1999 film Rogue Trader, starring Ewan McGregor and Anna Friel. | JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images Photo: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images