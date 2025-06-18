Get this Dyson-Inspired 5-in-1 Hair Styler for just £19.99 thats a huge 67% off | Wowcher

You don't want to miss out on this amazing Dyson-inspired 5-in-1Hair Styler from Wowcher.

Looking for that salon-fresh look without the salon prices? Say hello to the Dyson-Inspired 5-in-1 Hair Styler from Wowcher .

Designed to offer versatility, performance, and convenience, this multi-functional styler is suitable for all hair types It features to transform your hair routine. Whether you want to dry, curl, straighten, or smooth your locks, this tool has you covered.

For a limited time, you can grab this all-in-one hair tool for just £19.99 a huge 67% off the regular price of £59.99.

The actual Dyson Airwrap Styler would set you back a massive £479.99. Making this version from Wowcher a much more affordable option. You can now have salon worthy hair at a fraction of the price.

This set also includes a no-heat hair curler ideal for damage-free curls and waves overnight. Simply wrap, rest, and reveal beautiful curls in the morning. It works on both dry and damp hair, and its brush design helps seal the hair cuticle for a glossy, frizz-free finish.

5-in-1 Styling Set Includes:

Hair Dryer – Quick and efficient drying with adjustable heat settings.

Hair Comb – Tames and smooths while drying.

Straightener Comb – Glides through hair for a sleek, straight finish.

Curling Comb – Perfect curls made easy with auto suction left and right control.

1-Click Attachment Switching – Quickly change tools with the touch of a button.

Power: 1000W

Voltage: AC110V-220V

Frequency: 50-60Hz

Cord Length: Approx. 1.7m

Handle Dimensions: 23.4cm x 4.8cm

Weight: 813g

The dryer has three temperature levels, you’re in complete control. Plus, the 360-degree rotating power cord ensures flexible, hassle-free styling every time.

